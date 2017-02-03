By Jan Worth-Nelson Downtown Flint’s Masonic Temple is not for sale, according to Judy Jones, the Temple manager. “We’d like to squelch those rumors,” she said in late January. But John Porritt, president of the Flint Masonic Temple Association board, said while the longtime downtown landmark is not for sale “at this time,” the matter has been under consideration because “our income is less than our expenses.” And sources who asked not to be named said at least one realtor had turned down a chance to represent the building, and several tentatively interested parties have done walkthroughs of the...