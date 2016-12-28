Recent Posts From All Categories

Flint Fresh Mobile Market a healthy food oasis on wheels

Dec 31Posted by in Local News

By Megan Ockert In the face of local food deserts, lead contamination and...

Commentary: What’s the new normal for 2016 and 2017?

Dec 31Posted by in Commentary, Local News

By Paul Rozycki Looking back on 2016, it is strange how quickly the abnormal...

Support local journalism: please remember EVM in your end-of-year giving

Dec 28Posted by in Features, Local News

Commentary: Post-mortem on the 2016 election poses a “Top Ten” list of questions

Dec 23Posted by in Commentary, Local News

By Paul Rozycki We all thought it would be over after Nov. 8. Almost...

Flint Mayor Weaver on EM indictments: “Take away the voice of democracy, you see what happens”

Dec 20Posted by in Local News

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said there is another indictment in today’s...

Download the East Village Magazine (PDF):

East Village Magazine - December 2016

East Village Magazine - November 2016

East Village Magazine - October 2016

September 2016

August 2016

July 2016

June 2016

May 2016

April 2016

March 2016

February 2016

January 2016

December 2015

November 2015

October 2015

September 2015

August 2015

July 2015

June 2015

May 2015

April 2015

March 2015

February 2015


The above links are in Adobe Acrobat format and will open in a new window. The East Village Magazine is published monthly and is available in web, .pdf, and print format (distributed locally to the Flint, MI area).