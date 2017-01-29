By Nic Custer The Flint Mass Transportation Authority is working to increase routes, make bus stops more accessible, integrate scheduling apps and electronic payment and replace 160 of its 280 vehicles over the next decade. These are essential priorities offered in MTA’s recently released 2016-2026 Strategic Plan. The new plan was informed by community feedback from rider surveys and advisory councils made up of riders and stakeholders. MTA officials report the system provides 5.5 million rides a year using 145 buses and 138 YOUR Ride vehicles. Noting that in Genesee County more than 80,000 people...