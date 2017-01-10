Recent Posts From All Categories

East Village Magazine – January 2017

Jan 10Posted by in Features

...

Review: Idiot America by Charles P. Pierce

Jan 8Posted by in Book review, Local News

Review by Robert R. Thomas Reading a book by its cover is dicey business,...

Village Life: Midnight run leads to handcuffs and a jolt about privilege

Jan 6Posted by in Local News, Village Life

Editor’s note:  EVM editor Jan Worth-Nelson offered her Village Life...

Dayne Walling and the Flint water crisis: victim, villain or faithful servant?

Jan 5Posted by in Features, Local News

Some 32 months after former Flint Mayor Dayne Walling raised a celebratory...

Local presidential elector with deep Flint roots says Trump will help blacks

Jan 2Posted by in Local News

By Jan Worth-Nelson The first Republican Henry Hatter knew was his uncle...

The above links are in Adobe Acrobat format and will open in a new window. The East Village Magazine is published monthly and is available in web, .pdf, and print format (distributed locally to the Flint, MI area).