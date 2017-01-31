Nutritious food that can limit the effects of lead exposure will be available free for Flint families on 13 dates in February via mobile food pantry stops at locations throughout the city, according to an announcement from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and the MDHHS are coordinating the program, providing foods rich in calcium, vitamin C and iron, according to Bob Wheaton, MDHSS communications manager and public information officer. Each family will receive nutritional food such as tuna, baked beans, potatoes, cereal and carrots. The food is...