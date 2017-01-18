Recent Posts From All Categories

Analysis: Packed Water Town Hall evokes spirit of ’76, ’36 as data pours in

Jan 18Posted by in Commentary, Features, Local News

by Harold C. Ford “…When you have a great violation of the people and...

Essay: Remembering the Selma March, the “grandest hour of the civil rights movement”

Jan 17Posted by in Essays, Features, Local News

Editor’s Note: The Selma to Montgomery Voting Rights March some 51...

Longway astronomy camp starts Feb. 2 for “young planetarians”

Jan 16Posted by in Local News

By Megan Ockert “Young planetarians”  bored by winter will have...

ReCAST federal grant aims to address water crisis trauma, build resilience

Jan 16Posted by in Features, Local News

By Megan Ockert How can the city of Flint move from the community-wide...

East Village Magazine – January 2017

Jan 10Posted by in Features

...

Download the East Village Magazine (PDF):

East Village Magazine - January 2017

The above links are in Adobe Acrobat format and will open in a new window. The East Village Magazine is published monthly and is available in web, .pdf, and print format (distributed locally to the Flint, MI area).