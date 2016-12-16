U.S. House Committee closes investigation of Flint water crisis

The investigation of the Flint water crisis in Washington D.C. has been closed. Here’s Congressman Kildee’s response.

Statement by Congressman Dan Kildee on Flint Congressional Hearings

Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05) issued the following statement today after the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, under Chairman Jason Chaffetz (UT-03), closed its investigation into the Flint water crisis before the panel had all of the information it requested from Michigan Governor Rick Snyder:

“Justice for Flint families comes in many forms. One form of justice is getting aid to the city of Flint to help it recover, and I am glad that Congress acted to provide over a hundred million dollars in real relief for families still suffering from this crisis. Another form of justice is restoring Flint families’ confidence in their government, particularly their state government, which caused this crisis in the first place. That justice will not happen unless there is full transparency from Governor Rick Snyder.

“Sadly, the Governor and his administration continue to use taxpayer-funded criminal defense attorneys to obstruct, delay and even refuse to turn over documents that would help answer questions of what the Governor knew before, during and after this crisis became public. Flint families deserve nothing but the truth from state government officials – including Governor Snyder – to ensure that Flint gets the resources it needs to recover and a similar crisis never happens elsewhere.”