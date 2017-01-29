Library Black History Month brunch to feature R&B, honor four

By Megan Ockert

Detroit Motown cover band Serieux will headline the Genesee District Library’s 16th Annual Black History Month Brunch scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Genesys Conference and Banquet Center in Grand Blanc.

The event also will honor four community leaders noted for their achievements, contributions, and service. Those to be recognized are Sheila Graham (Flint Community Schools), Yvonne Penton (House of Esther), Reggie Smith (UAW Local 659), and Charles Winfrey (The New McCree Theater), according to Kelly Flynn, community relations manager for the Genesee District Library.

YouthQuest/TeenQuest (Flint and Genesee Chamber of Commerce) also will be honored with the Partner in Progress Award.

Serieux was voted the best R&B vocal group in Michigan by the Black Music Award Association, and the best vocal group in southeastern Michigan by the Detroit Metro Area Musicians and Entertainment Association.

Comedienne Crystal P, who has appeared on Showtime at the Apollo, NBC’s Last Comic Standing, and recorded A Time to Laugh with Vickie Winans for BET, also is scheduled to perform.

The Black History Month brunch is sponsored by Genesee Health Systems, The GDL Foundation, Sylvia and Roosevelt Keys, WJRT-ABC 12, and WDZZ 92.7.

Tickets for the event are $30 each and can be purchased at the Genesee District Library’s headquarters branch, 4195 W.Pasadena Ave. during regular hours, or online at www.thegdl.org.

Part of the proceeds for the event will benefit the Genesee District Library’s Summer Reading Challenge for kids and teens. More information is available from Kelly Flynn at 810-230-9613.

