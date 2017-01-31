Lead-abating nutritious food for Flint families available free at mobile pantry: February schedule set

Nutritious food that can limit the effects of lead exposure will be available free for Flint families on 13 dates in February via mobile food pantry stops at locations throughout the city, according to an announcement from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and the MDHHS are coordinating the program, providing foods rich in calcium, vitamin C and iron, according to Bob Wheaton, MDHSS communications manager and public information officer.

Each family will receive nutritional food such as tuna, baked beans, potatoes, cereal and carrots. The food is free and no proof of income is required to receive it, Wheaton said.

The program began in February 2016 as part of the State of Michigan’s $28 million supplemental budget allocations for Flint in response to the water crisis, and is continuing with state funding in the fiscal year 2017 budget. Program coordinators said Flint families have received more than 2 million pounds of food through the project.

Food distribution sites remain open while supplies last. Upcoming dates are:

Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. – Hispanic Technology Center, 2101 Lewis St.

Thursday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m. – Faith Gospel Temple, 1525 Kent St.

Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. – Flint First Wesleyan Church, 3825 Davison Road.

Thursday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. – Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road.

Saturday, Feb. 11, at 1 p.m. – Salem Lutheran Church, 2610 Martin Luther King Ave.

Wednesday Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. – Hispanic Tech Center, 2101 Lewis St.

Friday, Feb. 17, at noon – St. Luke’s New Life Center, 3115 Lawndale St.

Friday, Feb. 17, at noon – United Methodist Community Center, 4601 Clio Road.

Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. – Flint Muslim Food Pantry, 4400 S. Saginaw St.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m. – North End Soup Kitchen, 735 E. Stewart Ave.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, at noon – St. Michael Catholic Church, 609 E. Fifth Ave.

Friday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. – My Brother’s Keeper, 101 N. Grand Traverse.

Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. – Salem Lutheran Church, 2610 Martin Luther King Ave.

Information about additional food distribution dates will be announced as they are scheduled. For more information, visit the Food Bank website at www.FBEM.org or call 810-239-4441.