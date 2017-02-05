Flint rally, march call out “You are welcome here” and “This is what democracy looks like”

By Jan Worth-Nelson

About 400 marchers assembled at Flint’s City Hall Saturday, brandishing homemade signs declaring “You Are Welcome Here!” “Love Trumps Hate,” “No Ban, No Wall,” “This is what democracy looks like” and many other calls for equality, justice and kindness. The “March for Justice, Inclusion and Unity” was sponsored by the Equality Caucus of Genesee County. After speeches on the city hall lawn, the group moved off in the crisp sun to the University Pavilion, where they went inside for free coffee and more speeches. Rev. Dan Scheid, rector at St. Paul’s Episcopal, reminded the crowd “We share a common humanity,” and concluded,

“And so we stand and we resist: we organize, we march, we collaborate, we study, we strategize, we act, we evaluate, we persist, we love.We strive for justice and peace among all people, and we respect the dignity of every human being. We share a common humanity, we are not afraid, and we will win.”

(photos by Jan Worth-Nelson)

