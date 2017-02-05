Flint rally, march call out “You are welcome here” and “This is what democracy looks like”

Posted on Feb 5, 2017
Marchers returning to City Hall after speeches at University Pavilion.
Many children, many with signs they had made themselves, joined in.
By Jan Worth-Nelson
About 400 marchers assembled at Flint’s City Hall Saturday, brandishing homemade signs declaring “You Are Welcome Here!” “Love Trumps Hate,” “No Ban, No Wall,” “This is what democracy looks like” and many other calls for equality, justice and kindness. The “March for Justice, Inclusion and Unity” was sponsored by the Equality Caucus of Genesee County. After speeches on the city hall lawn, the group moved off in the crisp sun to the University Pavilion, where they went inside for free coffee and more speeches. Rev. Dan Scheid, rector at St. Paul’s Episcopal, reminded the crowd “We share a common humanity,” and concluded,
“And so we stand and we resist: we organize, we march, we collaborate, we study, we strategize, we act, we evaluate, we persist, we love.We strive for justice and peace among all people, and we respect the dignity of every human being. We share a common humanity, we are not afraid, and we will win.”
Rev. Dan Scheid of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church: “We share a common humanity.”
A digital comment for the president.
A group of about 15 appeared across from City Hall at the end of the march. Their “Gasden Flag” read “Don’t tread on me.” Several were carrying visible guns. They stood silently as the crowd faced them, shouting “Love not hate.”
Along with many others, Flint resident Matt Schlinker (blue jacket at right) listens to Rev. Scheid’s remarks.
Flint residents Kay and Mike Kelly offered a simple statement: the American flag.
Caitie O’Neill (right) drew from a point of American history.
Flint residents Heather Laube (left) and Vivian Kao (center) brought their children Pax and Julian.
Terri Hammond-Cross (left) said her poster seems to work at all protest marches these days.
Marchers faced camouflage-attired men across the street.
Who are the immigrants?
With Rebecca Kathryn (foreground) and Rick Sadler (middle)
(photos by Jan Worth-Nelson)
Jan Worth-Nelson can be reached at janworth1118@gmail.com.
