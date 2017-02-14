Michigan Civil Rights Commission to deliver water crisis report Friday

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission will adopt and release their final report on the Flint water crisis at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at the Northbank Center in Flint, according to Lee Gonzales, legislative liaison for the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

The presentation will be repeated at 6 p.m. for community members unable to attend the daytime event.

The full report, executive summary and list of recommendations for action will all be available on the MDCR website as soon as the Commission makes the announcement, Gonzales said. More information is available from Gonzales here:

Cell: 810-955-1704

Office: 517-241-1223

gonzalesl@michigan.gov