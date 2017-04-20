Bees, water, herbs, healthy food star at Farmers’ Market Earth Day event

Posted on Apr 20, 2017

By Jan Worth-Nelson

The stars of the show today in the Ramsdell Room at the Flint Farmers’ Market were healthy water, organic food, endangered bees, essential oils, recycling and more — with the biggest honoree being Mother Earth herself.

Kettering University, Mott Community College, and the University of Michigan – Flint collaborated to stage a celebration of Earth Day today in the Ramsdell Room of the Flint Farmers’ Market.  The event featured information tables from the environmental science departments of each institution along with representatives of the Sierra Club, Michigan State University Extension, the Flint River Watershed Coalition, the Genesee Conservation District and others.

Lora Rometsch, health and safety coordinator at UM – Flint, said in past years the event has been held at one of the three institutions.   This is the first year the event has been held at the Farmers’ Market, with program planners from the sponsoring institutions hoping the new locale would draw in more community members. “We wanted to increase awareness,”  Rometsch said.   “So far, there’s been a good turnout and it’s been fun.”

Representatives Anna Dula and Jeff Johnson from the Genesee Conservation District offered tips on how to safeguard our water supply.

Nadine Thor, director of auxiliary services at Kettering University, and Lora Rometsch, health and safety coordinator from University of Michigan – Flint, welcomed visitors to the Earth Day celebration.

UM – Flint student Alisha Boyd was prepared to offer recycling tips.

Judy Hunt from the Green Life program of Communities First, Inc. helps Padamae (left) and Heather Gillmer (right) make tiny herb gardens using recycled plastic water bottles.

MSU Extension and Edible Flint volunteer Mark Cornwell chats with browsers about organic gardening.

Robert Simpson of the Sierra Club invited visitors to sign a petition against fracking in Michigan.

UM – Flint students Zachary Hayes of Flint and Max Lester of Burton stood next to posters reading “Science is not alternative facts” and “Life over luxury.”

Author: East Village Magazine

A Non-profit, Community News Magazine Since 1976

Share This Post On