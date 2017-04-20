Bees, water, herbs, healthy food star at Farmers’ Market Earth Day event

By Jan Worth-Nelson

The stars of the show today in the Ramsdell Room at the Flint Farmers’ Market were healthy water, organic food, endangered bees, essential oils, recycling and more — with the biggest honoree being Mother Earth herself.

Kettering University, Mott Community College, and the University of Michigan – Flint collaborated to stage a celebration of Earth Day today in the Ramsdell Room of the Flint Farmers’ Market. The event featured information tables from the environmental science departments of each institution along with representatives of the Sierra Club, Michigan State University Extension, the Flint River Watershed Coalition, the Genesee Conservation District and others.

Lora Rometsch, health and safety coordinator at UM – Flint, said in past years the event has been held at one of the three institutions. This is the first year the event has been held at the Farmers’ Market, with program planners from the sponsoring institutions hoping the new locale would draw in more community members. “We wanted to increase awareness,” Rometsch said. “So far, there’s been a good turnout and it’s been fun.”

