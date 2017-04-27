Three poems

Editor’s note: Here is something a bit different from EVM — a sampling of thoughtful poems from one of our young neighbors.
By Ruby Spademan
Pretty Girls Eat Flowers
She’s standing behind me.
My neck in her hands and her mouth to my ear
she whispers to me.
She says I should only eat flowers.
Pretty girls eat flowers.
But counting calories means
that flowers are not acceptable things
and yet she tells me that they’ll make me weak
but keep my stomach clean.
My collar bones are staring to collect the rain again.
And watering my plants was easier than it seemed
but, as all gardens do, mine began to grow weeds
Dandelions are not for pretty girls
Pretty girls are perfect and only carry roses,
well, daisies were better anyway
pretty girls bleed suntan and tea
and I cannot compete
because I use sunscreen.
But pretty girls eat flowers.
So I’ll rip the dandelions from the ground
and pray that roses grow where they once stood.
She says pretty girls would give all that they could
to stay pretty girls.
and she’s standing behind me
But I can’t make her leave.
Some People Come in Hurricane
Some people come in hurricanes,
They impale your heart with footprints
and leave marks on your brain that
you can’t seem to erase.
They step into your space
and you swallow the rain that they give
because you love them.
You love them.
Some people come in hurricanes
and they wash away who you really are,
but that’s okay
Some people come in hurricanes
They take what they want
and destroy
the house you built for yourself
but you love them.
Some people come in hurricanes
and they don’t know
how to fix what they’ve done
because their mind is a mess
and you’re trying your best
to fix it for them.
Some people come in hurricanes
and like a storm
you have to let them pass.
Because some people are hurricanes
and sometimes it’s best
to let them go.
Frostbite
I think I caught frostbite.
They say it can be cured
but I don’t think cutting off my fingers will fix
what went to my head
some simple words that lead
to the death of my memories
and a never ending brain freeze.
Swimming in weather
barely below zero degrees to you, is a game
but it cost me my life
and how could you understand
when the land you walk on is warm
and in your world the rain doesn’t exist?
I wish I could tie a weight to you
and drag you by the water’s edge
so you could taste the salt that burned my skin
I’d bring the sand I’m buried in and wait for you to drown.
But how?
How could I take a life away when it isn’t even mine
It’s funny how some simple words destroy the human mind
and I think you gave me frostbite
but at least I’m not the one who’s cold inside.
Ruby Spademan is a resident of the College Cultural Neighborhood. She is a senior at Swartz Creek High School and has been writing poetry since she was seven years old. She will be attending Mott Community College in the fall with the intention of earning a degree in early childhood education.