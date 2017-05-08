This Month in the Village: May events

By Meghan Christian

Thursday, May 11

Needle in a Haystack: the Story of the Velvelettes

7 p.m.

The New McCree Theatre, 2040 W. Carpenter Rd.

Admission: $7 – $50

The world premiere event of the original musical telling the story of the Velvelettes. The Velvelettes were a female Motown group from Flint and Kalamazoo. There will be a pre-performance gala reception with hors d’oeuvres. There will also be art and memorabilia on display for viewing before the premiere. Admission for the gala and premiere is $50 and regular performance admission ranges from $7 to $18.

Friday, May 12

Euchre Tournament

6:30 p.m.

St. George Orthodox Church, 5191 Lennon Rd.

Admission: $5 donation

Good Morning Bedlam, James Blum

6:30 p.m.

The Good Beans Café, 328 N. Grand Traverse St.

Admission: $5 – $8

Good Morning Bedlam performs folk music with their own unique twist, while providing a fun, high-energy show. They will be performing with James Blum. This event is open to all ages. Advance tickets are $5 and $8 at the door.

Saturday, May 13

The 22nd Healing Hands 5k Run/Walk

9 a.m.

Mott Community College, 1401 Court St.

Admission: $15 – $20

Organized by the Genesee Medical Society Alliance and Pi Delta Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International, this 5k will benefit the Genesee county free clinic. Participants can either walk or run and are asked to register online at www.gaultracemanagement.com. For further questions, a hotline has been set up at 810-230-6492. Registration without a T-shirt is $15 and $20 with a T-shirt.

A Taste of Culture

10 a.m.

Greater Heights Academy, 3196 Pasadena

Admission: Free

This family-friendly event will give guests the chance to explore other cultures, enjoy a food tasting and participate in various cultural demonstrations.

Household Hazardous Waste and Electronic Waste Collection Day

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

City of Flint Water Service Center, 3310 E. Court St.

Contact: Genesee County Recycling Hotline (810)762-7744

Sunday, May 14

9 to 5: The Musical

2:30 p.m.

Flint Community Players, 2462 S. Ballenger Hwy.

Admission: $17

The Flint Community Players present “9 to 5: The Musical”, based on the popular film. Music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, three working women become friends while working in an office and eventually seek revenge on their sexist boss.

Monday, May 15

Coffee Hours with Sen. Ananich

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Swartz Creek Senior Center, 8095 Civic Dr. #2 in Swartz Creek

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich invites his constituents to join him for coffee hours to hear their thoughts and suggestions. He will also be available to answer questions that constituents might have about current issues.

Thursday, May 18

Flint Area Multiple Myeloma Support Group

6:30 p.m.

McLaren Hospitality House, G-3170 Beecher Rd.

Admission: Free

This support group is for survivors and caregivers so that they can learn the latest advances in the treatment and care of multiple myeloma.

Needle in a Haystack: the Story of the Velvelettes

7 p.m.

The New McCree Theatre, 2040 W. Carpenter Rd.

Admission: $7 – $50

The world premiere event of the original musical telling the story of the Velvelettes. The Velvelettes were a female Motown group from Flint and Kalamazoo. There will be a pre-performance gala reception with hors d’oeuvres. There will also be art and memorabilia on display for viewing before the premiere. Admission for the gala and premiere is $50 and regular performance admission ranges from $7 to $18.

Friday, May 19

Needle in a Haystack: the Story of the Velvelettes

7 p.m.

The New McCree Theatre, 2040 W. Carpenter Rd.

Admission: $7 – $50

The world premiere event of the original musical telling the story of the Velvelettes. The Velvelettes were a female Motown group from Flint and Kalamazoo. There will be a pre-performance gala reception with hors d’oeuvres. There will also be art and memorabilia on display for viewing before the premiere. Admission for the gala and premiere is $50 and regular performance admission ranges from $7 to $18.

Saturday, May 20

Needle in a Haystack: the Story of the Velvelettes

7 p.m.

The New McCree Theatre, 2040 W. Carpenter Rd.

Admission: $7 – $50

The world premiere event of the original musical telling the story of the Velvelettes. The Velvelettes were a female Motown group from Flint and Kalamazoo. There will be a pre-performance gala reception with hors d’oeuvres. There will also be art and memorabilia on display for viewing before the premiere. Admission for the gala and premiere is $50 and regular performance admission ranges from $7 to $18.

Flint Barbershop Chorus Spring Show

6 p.m.

Powers Catholic High School, 1505 W. Court St.

Admission: $15 – $20

The Flint Arrowhead Barbershop Chorus will be performing “A Night at the Ritz”. Promising an evening of music and comedy, the chorus will perform with renowned quartets. Tickets for adults are $20, senior tickets are $18, students and children 12 and under are $15. Groups of ten or more are $15 each. All tickets sold at the door are $20. For tickets call Steve at 1-844-370-6470 extension one (1) for mailed or will call tickets. For additional information visit flintarrowhead.org.

Sunday, May 21

Community, Cars, Crafts and College Event

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Baker College of Flint, 1050 W. Bristol Rd

Admission: Free

This event is an expansion of a similar event last year. In addition to a car and motorcycle show, there will be demonstrations and displays from Baker students, arts and crafts booths, and a children’s area with a bounce house.

Wednesday, May 24

Directors and Beyond Filmmakers Forum and Networking Event

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Greater Flint Arts Council

816 Saginaw Street

This event will feature guest speaker Rob St. Mary, a filmmaker from Detroit. He will not only discuss filmmaking, but he will also offer some advice on funding your projects and various other topics. Food and prizes available.

Thursday, May 25

Middle Eastern Luncheon and Bake Sale

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

St. George Orthodox Church, 5191 Lennon Rd

Admission: $10

Enjoy an afternoon of Middle Eastern food. Menu: Cooked Kibbee, Green bean stew (Yahnee) and rice, humus, salad, pita bread, dessert. Vegetarian plates and take out are both available.

Jazznite

5 p.m.

The White Horse Tavern, 621 W. Court St.

Admission: Free

Friday, May 26

Needle in a Haystack: the Story of the Velvelettes

7 p.m.

The New McCree Theatre, 2040 W. Carpenter Rd.

Admission: $7 – $50

The world premiere event of the original musical telling the story of the Velvelettes. The Velvelettes were a female Motown group from Flint and Kalamazoo. There will be a pre-performance gala reception with hors d’oeuvres. There will also be art and memorabilia on display for viewing before the premiere. Admission for the gala and premiere is $50 and regular performance admission ranges from $7 to $18

The Red Turtle

7:30 p.m.

Flint Institute of Arts, 1120 E. Kearsley St.

Admission: $4 – $6

Part of the Friends of Modern Art series, “The Red Turtle” is an Academy Award nominated film about a young man who meets a giant turtle on a deserted island after a shipwreck.

Saturday, May 27

Needle in a Haystack: the Story of the Velvelettes

7 p.m.

The New McCree Theatre, 2040 W. Carpenter Rd.

Admission: $7 – $50

The world premiere event of the original musical telling the story of the Velvelettes. The Velvelettes were a female Motown group from Flint and Kalamazoo. There will be a pre-performance gala reception with hors d’oeuvres. There will also be art and memorabilia on display for viewing before the premiere. Admission for the gala and premiere is $50 and regular performance admission ranges from $7 to $18

The Red Turtle

7:30 p.m.

Flint Institute of Arts, 1120 E. Kearsley St.

Admission: $4 – $6

Part of the Friends of Modern Art series, “The Red Turtle” is an Academy Award nominated film about a young man who meets a giant turtle on a deserted island after a shipwreck.

Sunday, May 28

The Red Turtle

7:30 p.m.

Flint Institute of Arts, 1120 E. Kearsley St.

Admission: $4 – $6

Part of the Friends of Modern Art series, “The Red Turtle” is an Academy Award nominated film about a young man who meets a giant turtle on a deserted island after a shipwreck.

Events for the “This Month in The Village” calendar can be sent to EVM Managing Editor Meghan Christian, email meghan.christian@gmail.com. Deadline for the June hard copy edition must be received by May 29. Since the hard copy comes out the second Saturday of the month, organizations should plan accordingly. The June hard copy will be available June 9, so all events submitted should occur after that date.

