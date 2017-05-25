EVM welcomes new managing editor, Meghan Christian

Meghan Christian has joined East Village Magazine as managing editor. Her responsibilities will include developing story ideas, coordinating assignments, working one-to-one with reporters, and managing the magazine’s social media interfaces.

Christian, 23, who graduated this spring from the University of Michigan – Flint with a bachelor’s degree in English, was editor-in-chief of The Michigan Times, UM-Flint’s student-run newspaper. She said she discovered her love of words and editing at UM-Flint, adding that telling Flint stories has become one of her passions. In her free time, Christian said she enjoys reading, writing short stories, and spending time with her boyfriend and her cat. She can be reached at meghan.christian22@gmail.com.

Christian replaces Nic Custer, who served as the magazine’s first managing editor since the death of his uncle, Gary Custer, in 2015. Nic Custer will continue to serve as a staff writer but is pursuing other commitments after years as an EVM bulwark and volunteer.

“We are delighted to welcome Meghan’s energy and fresh perspective,” Jan Worth-Nelson, EVM editor, said. “Her proven editing expertise, intelligence, and deep interest in Flint will help East Village Magazine enrich and continue its tradition of first-rate community journalism.”

