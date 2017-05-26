City expands water bill assistance up to $350 for one-time match

By Meghan Christian

A program to provide one-time “match payments” of up to $350 for water bills has been approved by Flint city officials. Along with some community partners and a donation from the United Way of Genesee County, officials have expanded the Water Bill Assistance program so that more Flint residents impacted by the water crisis would be able to qualify.

The program offers either a 1:1 or 2:1 match payment based off of where a resident’s monthly income falls within the national poverty guidelines. Residents within the 151 – 200% range are eligible for a 1:1 match. Meaning, if a resident has a balance of $200, but can only pay $100, the program will match the resident’s $100 for the total of the $200 water bill. Residents at or below 150% are eligible for a 2:1 match. This means if a resident owes $150, but can only pay $50, the program will provide a match of $100 for the total of the $150 water bill. The maximum payment is $350 but not exceeding the resident’s bill.

To take advantage of this expanded program, residents must provide an ID and Social Security card, proof of 30 days’ income, and the most recent water bill account summary that shows the current balance due.

For more information, residents are urged to call (810) 244-8557.

