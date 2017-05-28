Free chamber music series kicks off June 9 at the FIM

By Jan Worth-Nelson

The annual June chamber music series of the Flint School of Performing Arts and Flint Symphony Orchestra kicks off at 7 p.m. June 9 in MacArthur Hall at the Flint Institute of Music, 1120 E. Kearsley St.

The free concerts will continue every Friday in June, as follows:

June 9: Strings, feature the Ravel String Quartet

June 16: Strings and winds, featuring Walton Façade

June 23: Brass and strings, featuring Stravinsky L’histoire du Soldat

June 30: Clarinet and String, featuring Mozart Clarinet Quintet

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and all concerts are followed by a reception. Seating is limited to 270, the capacity of the hall. Free parking is available off Crapo Street behind the FIM.

Sponsors of the series are the Patricia Cumings Dort Fund and the David T. Dort Fund.

More information is available at: theFSPA.org or theFSO.org.

EVM editor Jan Worth-Nelson can be reached at janworth1118@gmail.com.

