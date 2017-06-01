CALENDAR: This month in The Village offers films, music, Flint Pride and more

Compiled and selected by EVM Managing Editor Meghan Christian

“This Month:” is a new EVM feature highlighting a selection of interesting events available to our readers – It is not an exhaustive list, rather a sampling of opportunities in the city.

Thursday, June 1

Land of Mine

7:30 p.m.

Flint Institute of Arts, 1120 E. Kearsley

Admission: $4 – $6

Part of the Friends of Modern Art film series, this drama from Denmark follows two German prisoners of war after WWII that are forced to dig up two million land mines from Danish beaches using only their hands.

Run-Time: 100 minutes, Rated R

Friday, June 2

Discover 30+ Historic Vehicles

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Buick Gallery

303 Walnut St.

Admission: $7 adults, $6 seniors 60+, $5 youth ages 2-11, and free for members and children under 1 years of age

See over 30 historic cars that all have a tie to Flint and Genesee County until June 25th. Some of these include Flint-made carriages, GM concept cars, and more from 1895 to 1987.

Saturday, June 3

Discover 30+ Historic Vehicles

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Buick Gallery

303 Walnut St.

Admission: $7 adults, $6 seniors 60+, $5 youth ages 2-11, and free for members and children under 1 years of age

See over 30 historic cars that all have a tie to Flint and Genesee County until June 25th. Some of these include Flint-made carriages, GM concept cars, and more from 1895 to 1987.

Awesome Music Night

8 p.m.

Soggy Bottom Bar, 613 M. L. King Ave.

Admission: Free

Enjoy a night of music at Soggy’s, featuring three groups: Boudoir Noir, Lunar, and Komrads.

Sunday, June 4

Discover 30+ Historic Vehicles

Noon – 5 p.m.

Buick Gallery

303 Walnut St.

Admission: $7 adults, $6 seniors 60+, $5 youth ages 2-11, and free for members and children under 1 years of age

See over 30 historic cars that all have a tie to Flint and Genesee County until June 25th. Some of these include Flint-made carriages, GM concept cars, and more from 1895 to 1987.

Audivi Vocem Chamber Choir

3:30 p.m.

Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, S. Saginaw and 3rd St.

Admission: $10

Friday, June 9

Discover 30+ Historic Vehicles

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Buick Gallery

303 Walnut St.

Admission: $7 adults, $6 seniors 60+, $5 youth ages 2-11, and free for members and children under 1 years of age

See over 30 historic cars that all have a tie to Flint and Genesee County until June 25th. Some of these include Flint-made carriages, GM concept cars, and more from 1895 to 1987.

Chamber Music Series: Strings and the Ravel String Quartet

7 p.m.

MacArthur Hall, Flint Institute of Music, 1120 E. Kearsely St.

Admission: Free

The Flint School of the Performing Arts and the Flint Symphony Orchestra are once again holding a series of free concerts during June. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and all concerts are followed by a reception. Seating is limited to 270, the capacity of the hall. Free parking is available off Crapo Street behind the FIM. Sponsors of the series are the Patricia Cumings Dort Fund and the David T. Dort Fund. More information is available at: theFSPA.org or theFSO.org.

Euchre Tournament

6:30 p.m.

St. George Orthodox Church, 5191 Lennon Rd.

Admission: $5

Enter this euchre tournament for a chance to win cash prizes. Food will be available for purchase. For more information, call (810) 732 – 0720

Saturday, June 10

Discover 30+ Historic Vehicles

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Buick Gallery

303 Walnut St.

Admission: $7 adults, $6 seniors 60+, $5 youth ages 2-11, and free for members and children under 1 years of age

See over 30 historic cars that all have a tie to Flint and Genesee County until June 25th. Some of these include Flint-made carriages, GM concept cars, and more from 1895 to 1987.

Sunday, June 11

Discover 30+ Historic Vehicles

Noon – 5 p.m.

Buick Gallery

303 Walnut St.

Admission: $7 adults, $6 seniors 60+, $5 youth ages 2-11, and free for members and children under 1 years of age

See over 30 historic cars that all have a tie to Flint and Genesee County until June 25th. Some of these include Flint-made carriages, GM concept cars, and more from 1895 to 1987.

Thursday, June 15

Flint Area Multiple Myeloma Support Group

6:30 p.m.

McLaren Hospitality House, G-3170 Beecher Rd.

Admission: Free

A support group to interact with other survivors and/or other caregivers and to learn about the latest advancements in the management and treatment of multiple myeloma.

Friday, June 16

Discover 30+ Historic Vehicles

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Buick Gallery

303 Walnut St.

Admission: $7 adults, $6 seniors 60+, $5 youth ages 2-11, and free for members and children under 1 years of age

See over 30 historic cars that all have a tie to Flint and Genesee County until June 25th. Some of these include Flint-made carriages, GM concept cars, and more from 1895 to 1987.

Chamber Music Series: Strings and Winds, featuring Walton Façade

7 p.m.

MacArthur Hall, Flint Institute of Music, 1120 E. Kearsely St.

Admission: Free

The Flint School of the Performing Arts and the Flint Symphony Orchestra are once again holding a series of free concerts during June. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and all concerts are followed by a reception. Seating is limited to 270, the capacity of the hall. Free parking is available off Crapo Street behind the FIM. Sponsors of the series are the Patricia Cumings Dort Fund and the David T. Dort Fund.

More information is available at: theFSPA.org or theFSO.org.

The Flint Community Players: “The House of Yes”

7:30 p.m.

Flint Community Players, 2462 S. Ballenger Hwy.

Admission: $10

By Wendy MacLeod, “The House of Yes” follows a dysfunctional family on Thanksgiving as their weekend is disrupted by not only a hurricane, but also an unexpected guest. This show is for mature audiences only.

Saturday, June 17

Discover 30+ Historic Vehicles

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Buick Gallery

303 Walnut St.

Admission: $7 adults, $6 seniors 60+, $5 youth ages 2-11, and free for members and children under 1 years of age

See over 30 historic cars that all have a tie to Flint and Genesee County until June 25th. Some of these include Flint-made carriages, GM concept cars, and more from 1895 to 1987.

Sunday, June 18

Discover 30+ Historic Vehicles

Noon – 5 p.m.

Buick Gallery

303 Walnut St.

Admission: $7 adults, $6 seniors 60+, $5 youth ages 2-11, and free for members and children under 1 years of age

See over 30 historic cars that all have a tie to Flint and Genesee County until June 25th. Some of these include Flint-made carriages, GM concept cars, and more from 1895 to 1987.

Thursday, June 22

Jazznite

5 p.m.

The White Horse Tavern, 621 W. Court St.

Admission: Free

Enjoy a night of jazz performed by Pat Cronley and friends.

Friday, June 23

Discover 30+ Historic Vehicles

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Buick Gallery, 303 Walnut St.

Admission: $7 adults, $6 seniors 60+, $5 youth ages 2-11, and free for members and children under 1 years of age

See over 30 historic cars that all have a tie to Flint and Genesee County until June 25th. Some of these include Flint-made carriages, GM concept cars, and more from 1895 to 1987.

Movie under the Stars: “The Lego Batman Movie”

Pre-movie event: 7:30 p.m., movie begins at dusk

Flint City Hall

Admission: Free

This free, family-friendly event is one in a summer-long series of movie showings. Each showing has a different movie and special events around each film like costume contests and petting zoos. The June 23rd event will have bounce houses and attendees are asked to wear their favorite super-hero costume.

Saturday, June 24

Flint Pride Festival

2 – 8 p.m.

Riverbank Park, Downtown

Admission: Free, $5 suggested donation

The 7th Annual Flint Pride Festival will be held in Riverbank Park. The event will feature vendors, entertainers, and more. This event aims to provide a positive stance against the violence and discrimination against the LGBT community and to help increase visibility and to build a sense of community. Allies of the LGBT community are also welcome to attend.

Discover 30+ Historic Vehicles

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Buick Gallery

303 Walnut St.

Admission: $7 adults, $6 seniors 60+, $5 youth ages 2-11, and free for members and children under 1 years of age

See over 30 historic cars that all have a tie to Flint and Genesee County until June 25th. Some of these include Flint-made carriages, GM concept cars, and more from 1895 to 1987.

Sunday, June 25

The Flint Community Players: “The House of Yes”

2:30 p.m.

Flint Community Players, 2462 S. Ballenger Hwy.

Admission: $10

By Wendy MacLeod, “The House of Yes” follows a dysfunctional family on Thanksgiving as their weekend is disrupted by not only a hurricane, but also an unexpected guest. This show is for mature audiences only.

Thursday, June 29

Neighborhood Art Parade

5 – 8 p.m.

Kennedy Park, Mary St. and Saginaw St.

The Flint Public Art Project will be in this neighborhood as a continuation of their Neighborhood Art Parade. This event allows partners and community organizations to create neighborhood attractions out of under-appreciated sites. This event has local music, a free barbeque, and an actual parade through the streets.

Red Cross Blood Drive

Noon – 6 p.m.

Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 2051 W. Maple Ave., Flint

Admission: Free

Friday, June 30

Chamber Music Series: Clarinet and String, featuring Mozart Clarinet Quintet

7 p.m.

MacArthur Hall, Flint Institute of Music, 1120 E. Kearsely St.

Admission: Free

The Flint School of the Performing Arts and the Flint Symphony Orchestra are once again holding a series of free concerts during June. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and all concerts are followed by a reception. Seating is limited to 270, the capacity of the hall. Free parking is available off Crapo Street behind the FIM. Sponsors of the series are the Patricia Cumings Dort Fund and the David T. Dort Fund.

More information is available at: theFSPA.org or theFSO.org.

Please submit “This Month” entries for July by June 27 to EVM Managing Editor Meghan Christian, Meghan.christian22@gmail.com. For items to appear in the hard copy, since the July issue does not come out until July 8, events should occur after that.

