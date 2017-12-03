YMCA Santa Run fills downtown with holiday red

Posted on Dec 3, 2017

By Jan Worth-Nelson

The annual YMCA Santa Run filled downtown Flint with a sea of red Saturday–close to 2,000 walkers, runners, dogs, wheelchairs, strollers setting off a wave of holiday cheer past the Farmers’ Market and UM – Flint.

The combination of 5K Fun Run/Walk and 1-Mile Walk is a charity event and was not timed. Every participant was provided a five-piece Santa suit and instructed to keep it on to the end of the race.  Participants, it appeared, readily complied with the red and white fun.

The Santa run raises money for the YMCA of Greater Flint scholarship assistance program to fund youth and family participation in YMCA programs and activities.

Some images below:

Front-row Santas lined up and ready to roll (Photo by Jan Worth-Nelson)

Dogs and wheelchairs can be Santas too! (Photo by Jan Worth-Nelson)

Blizzard of red: Santas waiting in the YMCA parking lot. Sponsors said more than 2,000 donned Santa suits for the run. (Photo by Jan Worth-Nelson)

 

White doggie fit right in. (Photo by Jan Worth-Nelson)

 

“Reindeer Run” children leap off the starting line. (Photo by Jan Worth-Nelson)

 

They’re off! (Photo by Jan Worth-Nelson)

River of red heading down Stevens Street (Photo by Jan Worth-Nelson)

 

 

