YMCA Santa Run fills downtown with holiday red

By Jan Worth-Nelson

The annual YMCA Santa Run filled downtown Flint with a sea of red Saturday–close to 2,000 walkers, runners, dogs, wheelchairs, strollers setting off a wave of holiday cheer past the Farmers’ Market and UM – Flint.

The combination of 5K Fun Run/Walk and 1-Mile Walk is a charity event and was not timed. Every participant was provided a five-piece Santa suit and instructed to keep it on to the end of the race. Participants, it appeared, readily complied with the red and white fun.

The Santa run raises money for the YMCA of Greater Flint scholarship assistance program to fund youth and family participation in YMCA programs and activities.

Some images below:

