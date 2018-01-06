Flint’s “Idol” Lakisha Jones, Flint Symphony coming to Whiting Jan.13

By Patsy Isenberg

Back in 2007, Flint native Lakisha Jones was a finalist in TV’s American Idol competition. Jones wowed America and the judges, coming in fourth place and beating out thousands of singers across the country. And now she’s set to perform in her hometown, at 8 p.m. Jan. 13. onstage at The Whiting with The Flint Symphony Orchestra.

Jan. 13 also is her birthday.

Jones’s experience and education in music are well-rounded. Not only did she receive classical training, but she also sang at the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church beginning when she was five years old. According to information released for the Jan. 13 concert, gospel music is her favorite genre, but rhythm and blues and soul also suit her velvety voice which has been compared to Aretha Franklin’s.

Early on, her bio notes, she was home-schooled but later attended Flint Central High School. Ironically, one of her earliest performances was in a play at Flint Central called “Lead Poisoning.” Jones also attended U of M-Flint where she majored in music.

Jones has experienced international success, touring worldwide, recording, making TV appearances. She also is the mother of two daughters. About her debut album “So Glad I’m Me,” CD Universe promotional materials said the collection is a “no-nonsense, gospel-charged wail into an impressive showing of 12 contemporary R&B and neo-soul tracks, with au courant urban cuts (‘Let’s Go Celebrate’), sweeping ballads (‘Same Song’), and silky bedroom jams (‘You Give Good Love’).”

Lakisha Jones and The Flint Symphony Orchestra with guest conductor, Eugene Rogers, a 2015 Grammy Award nominee, at the Whiting might be a concert not to miss this year. Tickets start at $20 and can be obtained by contacting The Whiting Auditorium Ticket Center at 810-237-7333.

EVM staff writer Patsy Isenberg can be reached at pisenber@gmail.com.

