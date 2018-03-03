Sierra Club Nepessing presents “Politics of the Environment” March 14

Sierra Club Nepessing presents: “Politics of the Environment”
Find out what the Michigan Legislature has been up to in regard to environmental issues, how your lawmakers voted on those issues, what the 2018 election is going to look like, how the political races in your area are shaping up, and how it will impact the environment.
The event is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 14 at the Prahl Center, Mott Community College, 1401 E. Court St.
There will be time for Q&A with the Sierra Club Michigan’s Political Director Mike Berkowitz and Political Chair, attorney Richard Barron.
Admission is free, with light refreshments.
Details available from Robert Simpson, rjsimpson44@hotmail.com, or call 810-230-0704.