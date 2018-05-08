UM-Flint Jazz Combo to perform Saturday May 12 to raise funds for Puerto Rico trip

By Harold C. Ford

“Uplifting Spirits,” a benefit concert for Puerto Rico featuring the University of Michigan-Flint Jazz Combo will take place at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Flint on Saturday, May 12, 2018 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. The church is located at 2474 South Ballenger Highway, Flint, MI 48507.

Vocalists Alexandra Cubero-Matos and Paige Moses, who specializes in jazz-funk stylings, will join the jazz combo. Other musical guests are also expected to perform.

Admission to the concert is $15, payable at the door. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the event.

Tax-deductible proceeds will be used to support relief efforts in Puerto Rico which is still struggling to recover from the damage caused by two hurricanes in September 2017. Sponsors of the event said Puerto Rico’s recovery efforts are complicated by crushing debt load totaling more than $70 billion.

Members of the Unitarian Universalist Church have established a $2,500 matching fund for those wishing to make additional contributions to the relief effort. Organizers said every dollar donated will be matched by another dollar from the matching fund. Checks can be made out the the UU Church of Flint;”Puerto Rico” should be noted on the check.

The concert is supported by UM-Flint Chancellor Susan Borrego and Roxanna Duntley-Matos, president of the Organization of Latino Social Workers-Michigan.

Proceeds from the concert will primarily fund a humanitarian, musical mission by the Jazz Combo who will travel to Cidra, Puerto Rico starting May 26.

“Trans-cultural engagement” is the goal, according to Duntley-Matos. “If we can connect youth across geographical areas, to learn with each other, to share their languages, their culture, their experiences, and to support each other through very rough times, it can become something very powerful and beautiful.” Availability of safe drinking water has been a challenge for residents of Flint and Cidra alike.

Additional funds raised may be used to purchase musical instruments, cellphone chargers, and energy inverters-items delivered to Cidra in the first phase of this relief project.

EVM Staff Writer Harold C. Ford can be reached at hcford1185@gmail.com. Other contacts for the event are Terri Cross, 810-2-347-9329, thc1502@aol.com and Roxanna Duntley-Matos, matos@umich.edu

Share this:

Tweet

Email

