Three years after devastating fire, Whaley House re-opens with top-to-bottom restoration

For staff and historians of the only Victorian home left from the row of mansions that once graced Kearsley Street, the fire of 2015 was a crushing blow. One November day, a welding torch left by roofers working on copper gutters at the Whaley Historic House Museum ignited a blaze that, along with smoke and water damage, ruined every room.

Following a settlement and fundraising campaign, restoration work began. Workers had to take down the interior to its original timbers on all three floors. The $2 million restoration project of the two and a half years since is almost done, and the result, as with its near neighbor the Capitol Theater, is astonishing and heartwarming for a city needing evidence of beauty reclaimed from tragedy.

The Gilded Age house opens to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission for the re-opening celebration will be free.

Detailed new parquet floors built by Belfor Restoration of Fenton were laid in the four downstairs rooms. Elaborate plastering by hand and inlaid wallpaper was painstakingly completed by Stephen Heddy’s Artistic Decorating, Inc.– the same crew who recently completed interior transformation of the Capitol Theater. Heddy and his cousin Bill Teddy are fourth generation painters and restorers.

The wallpaper designs are different in each room — all authentic Victorian patterns — Japanese influences evident on the first floor and dragon flies and spiderwebs in an upstairs bedroom.

For Whaley Executive Director Daniel Conner, who started as director last July, the re-opening culminates a journey from heartbreak to exuberance.

A UM – Flint history graduate, Conner was walking back to the campus that November day from his then-internship at Applewood Estate, C.S. Mott’s family home further east on Kearsley, when he saw the fire. He and his faculty mentor at UM – Flint, public history professor Thomas Henthorn, stood outside watched the devastation with sinking hearts. The UM – Flint had co-sponsored popular “History Happy Hours” at the museum; Daniel had been in and out of the building many times, and he understood its significance.

Built in two phases — an Italianate original in 1859, one of the first houses built in Central Park — and a later, Victorian remodel in 1884, the house is a “Victorian gem,” Conner said. In 1885, Robert Jeremiah and Mary McFarlan Whaley moved in. R.J. Whaley, president of Citizen’s Bank for over 40 years, played a crucial role in Flint’s history, when in 1886 he gave a loan to Dallas Dort and Billy Durant’s Flint Road Cart Company–and that led to the creation of General Motors in 1908. Grieving after the death of their 10-year-old son Donald, who had been saving up himself to give to an orphanage, R.J. and Mary gave $500,000, an immense amount at the time, to start the Whaley Children’s Home.

The house, at 624 E. Kearsley at northbound Chavez, is the last mansion left on Kearsley Street, where once stood homes also occupied by Flint legendary families including the Bishops and Whitings. The house was rescued from the wrecking ball in 1976 by a coalition of seven volunteer organizations when I-475 went in.

“It’s amazing to see the house come alive again,” Conner said. “In a way, It’s better than ever. This has been a special opportunity to begin a new life.”

“We’re doing this for the people who started us, those who have kept with the Whaley House for all these years,” he said. We want to be part of this community.” He said he hopes to open up the home in its new life with outreach to the whole community and programming that will draw people in.

Flint Handmade will resume its quilting gatherings in the house in August, and the History Happy Hours will resume at 7 p.m. July 5.

Conner, 28, is a Flint native born in Hurley Hospital, and hails from a family of three generations of General Motors workers. He is, he says, “entrenched in the area’s history.” Driving in from a six-minute commute from his apartment in Grand Blanc, Conner says for him, the Whaley position is a dream job.

“It is very cool to have the opportunity to put my love, my interests, my passion to work. I truly enjoy it here.”

After Sunday’s opening, standard admission is $5 for adults and children 13 and up; $3 for seniors, college students with ID, and children 13 and below. Children under three get in free.

The Whaley House will be open the first and third Saturdays of the month and by appointment to set up a tour. More information is available at 810-471-4714.

EVM Editor Jan Worth-Nelson can be reached at janworth1118@gmail.com.

