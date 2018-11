The Salvation Army hosts a free Thanksgiving dinner 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Salvation Army Beecher Corps, 1475 W. Coldwater Rd.

MTA will provide free round-trip bus service from the downtown terminal every half hour beginning at 4 p.m. The last bus leaves the Beecher location at 6 p.m.

The meal, served by volunteers, includes turkey and dressing, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, salad and dessert. There is no cost, and no identification or registration is required.

–EVM Staff

