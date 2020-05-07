Education Beat: Time to honor teachers facing extraordinary challenges in the midst of a pandemic

Editor’s Note: East Village Magazine acknowledges the extraordinary challenges for educators in the midst of a pandemic unlike anything since the H1N1 influenza pandemic of 1918-19. Education normalcy has been ripped asunder as an estimated 90% of the planet’s schoolchildren have been sent home away from their brick-and-mortar, face-to-face routines according to UNESCO (United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization).

According to its website, the National Parent Teacher Association “has designated one week in May as Teacher Appreciation Week, a special time to honor the men and women who lend their passion and skills to educating our children.” In 2020 that week is May 4-8. This year, more than any, teachers deserve our gratitude.

Educators scramble to provide meaningful remote learning activities including those in the hometown Flint Community Schools (FCS). Pre-pandemic, FCS was already facing a murderer’s row of challenges: a sudden change of superintendent; befouled water; financial solvency; disappearing staff and students; divisive consolidation plans; ACLU lawsuits; low test scores; a make-or-break three-year school improvement plan imposed by the State of Michigan; and governments at all levels that don’t seem to give a damn.

Nonetheless, EVM recognizes that a goodly number of clear-eyed, hardworking, dedicated educators continue to do the best they can despite the odds. Our intent here is to honor them with three short pieces, journalistic “postcards” if you will, from three different sources.

One piece is offered up by Pam Miller, FCS family engagement facilitator coordinator, who observes Flint educators nearly every workday. A second piece about Sarah Parker, FCS director of special education, was suggested by Julia Backus, an associate at Lambert & Co., a public relations firm retained by FCS. The final piece, inspired by an MSNBC segment, focuses on Tabari Wallace, principal at West Craven High School in Vanceboro, NC.

Recognizing teachers beyond COVID-19

By Pam Miller

Family engagement facilitator coordinator, Flint Community Schools

Teachers are at the heart of every school district. In the past few months, schools across Genesee County and the nation have transitioned to distance learning plans due to COVID-19. Although we wish the circumstances were different, the new distance learning plans have called on all of us to step into new roles—supporting students now more than ever before.

With Teacher Appreciation Week taking place from Monday, May 4 through Friday, May 8, I wanted to take a moment to celebrate the teachers who go above and beyond for our students.

As the Family Engagement Facilitator Coordinator at Flint Community Schools, I have seen first-hand the impact teachers have on students and the critical role they play in improving the lives of entire families.

Teachers are more than their titles in many ways. They are mentors, life-changers and serve as additional parent figures for many students. The role of a teacher goes well beyond the classroom. During the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order, Flint teachers have continued to demonstrate their commitment to students. They have created lesson plans and activities to keep students excited while learning at home.

Beyond academic support, they have ensured children have all the resources they need—placing phone calls and initiating video chats with students to check in weekly. When they are not actively speaking to their families, students are still on their minds. They care deeply for the families of Flint and are eager to return to their classrooms to see their students again.

During Teacher Appreciation Week and year-round, one thing is clear—we would not be where we are today without our teachers.

These unprecedented times have given many the opportunity to see just how hard teachers work every day to improve student outcomes.

In the midst of this new challenge, teachers have risen to the occasion. In the spirit of continuous learning, teachers have innovated and adapted every step of the way. It doesn’t take a global pandemic to see our teachers are one-of-a-kind.

Although we are uncertain of what will come next, one thing is clear: with the support of teachers, staff and community members, our students have bright futures in store.

Dr. Sarah Parker, heroine of resilience, now a special education expert for distance learning

By Julia Backus

Associate, Lambert & Co.

What if I told you that the (FCS) director of special education, a person who has a doctorate in K-12 Leadership, a Masters in Literacy Instruction and Special Education, could not properly read until the age of 12?

Dr. Sarah Parker fits that description. Having moved from school to school 14 times between kindergarten and 7th grade due to her parents’ divorce when she was a child, Parker was not able to obtain the critical learning skills that it took to master one of life’s most crucial tools. Reading. Fortunately for her, was able to catch up and use auditory learning to her advantage. When 8th grade hit, she was reading at a 9th and 10th grade reading level.

The inconsistencies that she experienced in her formative learning years were what propelled her to pursue a career in special education.

Today, Dr. Parker is the special education director at Great Lakes Cyber Academy, a public, tuition-free, online school serving students in grades 6-12 across the state. While schools in more than 40 states across the U.S. are transitioning to distance learning, districts have turned to Dr. Parker for guidelines and recommendations for special education students who are learning virtually. One of her tips includes building relationships, trust and care continuity to try and maintain normalcy for families during uncertain times.

Principal takes graduation to students’ homes

By Harold C. Ford, EVM Education Beat writer

Millions of students may not be going to graduation this year including those who attend West Craven High School in Vanceboro, North Carolina. So Tabari Wallace, principal at West Craven HS, decided to take graduation to his students.

Wallace, North Carolina’s 2018 Principal of the Year, honored his 220 graduating seniors by providing each of them a parade in front of their homes. The parade included teachers, members of the fire and police departments, and other volunteers.

Parade participants were divided into five caravans of vehicles that spent five hours covering predesignated routes delivering diplomas and yard signs to students that commemorated their achievement. Wallace drove nearly 500 miles.

“We wanted to make sure we blessed every child with their own personalized parade,” said Wallace.

Note: Educational issues represent a journalistic soft spot for Jan Worth-Nelson, EVM’s editor, and Education Beat writer Harold Ford.

For 23 years, Worth-Nelson taught writing in the English Department at the University of Michigan – Flint. For her last three years at the university, she also was director of the Thompson Center for Learning and Teaching, focusing on training incoming faculty in best teaching practices.

Ford worked 44 years as a public educator—43 of them in Beecher Schools in three different capacities: 30 years in the classroom as a full-time teacher; 10 years as director of the Beecher Scholarship Incentive Program funded by the Ruth Mott Foundation; three years as administrator of Beecher’s 9th Grade Academy.

