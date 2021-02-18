Education Beat: Flint Schools plan for reopening Feb. 22; potential sale of Central High triggers board tensions

By Harold Ford

“I definitely believe the buildings will be ready on the 22nd [of February].”

– Kevelin Jones, assistant superintendent, Flint Community Schools (FCS), Feb. 10

“We have to have a meeting with the board to talk about what is moral and

what is ethical or we’re going to end up like Flint City Council…”

– Joyce Ellis-McNeal, trustee, Flint Board of Education, Feb. 10

Safely reopening its school buildings during a pandemic commanded the attention of board members and administration during the Flint Community Schools (FCS) board of education’s second business meeting of calendar year 2021 on Feb. 10.

Administrators and staff are scrambling to ensure a safe learning environment and create a plan for delivering both face-to-face and remote instruction.

Some students return Feb. 22

Based on survey data from families with students enrolled in Flint schools, FCS expects that about 41 percent of its students will return to Flint school buildings for face-to-face instruction starting Feb. 22. About 59 percent are expected to continue online/remote learning.

Staff reported back to the buildings on Jan. 19 to prepare for, among other things, creation of a hybrid instructional model that will provide some students with classroom instruction four days a week, while others will remain at home and continue to receive online/remote instruction. Buildings will be closed on Wednesdays for cleaning and sanitizing.

The opening lines of National Public Radio’s Feb. 17 “All Things Considered” described the task facing school officials everywhere, including those in Flint:

“When and how to hold in-person school during the pandemic is one of the most important questions that public officials are grappling with right now. Parents are fried. Students are falling behind. And districts are trying to balance all that with health concerns for their staff.”

Building(s) readiness “in place”

“I have visited every building…the buildings are coming along great…processes and procedures are in place…the PPE (personal protection equipment) is in place,” said Kevelin Jones, FCS assistant superintendent, when pressed for information about FCS readiness for the return of students.”

“When it comes to the buildings being ready for scholars, I definitely believe the buildings will be ready on the (Feb) 22nd.” Jones said. Some board members weren’t so certain.

Board members pressed FCS administrators about technology readiness, availability of safe water and air, cleanliness in the buildings, coronavirus vaccinations for staff, and staff participation in the decision-making process to reopen the buildings.

Technology readiness worries aired

Laura MacIntyre, board treasurer, expressed concern about “internet connectivity which…is not adequate for online or hybrid instruction at this point.” She said that “teachers need some kind of reassurance there’s going to be…the technical assistance or capability of doing it (hybrid instruction). It sounds like a disaster waiting to happen.’

“I am getting reports of teachers using their own phones and computers and teachers not having basic cables to connect devices together,” MacIntyre continued. “I need some reassurance there’s going to be some technical capability by the 22nd to be able to provide online instruction.” “We have a pushback date if they’re not prepared,” advised Carol McIntosh, board president. “We’re going to go into the schools and do the best we can. We’re in the middle of COVID and there are no guarantees.”

FCS was to receive $6 million from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund portion of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in March 2020. ESSER funds could be spent on, among other things, “technology for online learning to all students (and) purchasing educational technology (including hardware, software, and connectivity)”

Another round of ESSER funds—part of a $5 billion COVID relief package for the state—are currently tied up in a dispute between the Republican-controlled Michigan Legislature and the administration of Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

On Nov. 16, 2020, the Flint-based C. S. Mott Foundation awarded a grant totaling $1,051,000 to FCS for the purchase of 600 iPads, 1,200 Chromebooks, and 1,400 mobile Wi-Fi hot spots to assist students and families with virtual learning.

On Nov. 20, 2020, the foundation awarded a similar $1 million grant to five Flint community centers “to provide Flint students with a safe space to participate in virtual learning.”

In an update at a January, 2021 board meeting, Jones reported delivery to students of an additional 149 hotspots to enable internet connectivity, 3,180 devices (iPads and Chromebooks), and 2,135 technology tickets (to solve technology issues).

William Chapman, FCS director of operations, told board members at the Feb. 10 meeting that wireless access points were being installed in all FCS buildings, except for Holmes and Brownell which have different internet service.

Safe water and air concerns voiced

Joyce Ellis-McNeal, trustee, and Danielle Green, board secretary, quizzed Chapman about safe air and water in the buildings, including water stations.

“All the (air) filters for the boilers for all the rooms have been changed,” Chapman replied. “They’re all brand new filters in every room.”

Chapman said about 250 water filters and cartridges had been requested from the City of Flint, but had not yet been delivered. He added that water stations were still being tested by Kettering University staff.

“My concern is that they won’t be in place when children go back into the buildings,” Green responded. “I’m struggling with all your responses. They seem kind of vague, uninformed, or ill-informed.”

Building cleanliness questioned

McNeal and MacIntyre voiced concerns about the cleanliness of the buildings.

“The schools weren’t clean under the best of circumstances and a global pandemic is the worst of circumstances,” MacIntyre said. “Teachers were cleaning their own spaces and their own rooms. Has that stopped? I want someone to come and tell me the teachers aren’t having to clean their own spaces.”

“The custodians will be sanitizing the restrooms quite frequently during the day,” Chapman responded. “They’re going to be sanitizing the doorknobs in the restrooms, all touch-points, throughout the day.”

Vaccinations of staff underway

Anita Steward, FCS superintendent, said that 450 staff members were surveyed in an attempt “to secure vaccines.” Steward expected that 180 of 450 staff members will have received vaccinations by Feb. 12. As for the rest? “We’re still working on that,” she said.

“The problem is it’s a limited number of vaccines around d the city,” Steward lamented.

“Meaningful” staff input urged

MacIntyre also raised the issue of staff input to the decision-making process that led to the reopening of FCS buildings to staff and students. “Have the teachers been consulted yet?” she asked. “Is there some way you can ask the teachers what they need?”

“We are talking to them,” Steward replied. “They have been a part of those conversations.”

“We did create COVID Teams in all the schools and teachers are placed on those,” Jones added.

Steward said FCS administration had met with all three employee bargaining units about the reopening of schools: the Untied Teachers of Flint; SEIU Local 517, and the Congress of School Administrators.

“I know about those,” MacIntyre rejoined. “What about meaningful interactions with teachers, not the hand-picked, cherry-picked selections of people to be on the COVID Teams.?

At this point in the conversation, McIntosh suggested a survey of teachers be done. Steward said that a survey was possible.

Possible sale of Central-Whittier campus triggers tensions

At the 28-minute mark of the Feb. 10 meeting, an agenda item titled “Committee Assignments” devolved into a tension-filled discussion about the possible sale of FCS vacant properties. After numerous sharp exchanges launched in many directions, the discussion ended 43 minutes later with an affirmative 6-1 vote to approve committee assignments.

The wrangling was sparked by an exploratory meeting between two FCS officials—Steward and Vera Perry, board vice president—with a representative of the Harvard Group about the possible sale and repurposing of the Central-Whittier campus on Crapo Street near the Flint Cultural Center.

Flint’s oldest high school campus closed in 2009. Plans are underway for FCS to sell off some of its 22 abandoned buildings and 16 vacant properties to generate revenue and reduce the district’s indebtedness.

According to the website of Harvard Group International (HGI): : “The firm’s focus since its inception has been to provide in-depth retained professional search and strategic consulting services to the Fortune 500 and middle market manufacturers.”

Steward informed the board that HGI reached out to FCS and requested a tour of the Central property; the FCS director of operations conducted the tour. Steward informed the HGI representative that the next step in the possible acquisition of the property would be to submit a proposal which would be forwarded to the board.

Trustee Diana Wright, one member of a previously-appointed board committee to oversee FCS efforts to rid itself of closed buildings and abandoned properties, said “We were at the point where the Harvard Group wanted to come and talk. They have some ideas about what to do with that property.”

“I am troubled by this so-called ad hoc committee,” said MacIntyre, calling it a “rogue committee,” a “hidden committee…I would really like to see this process be more transparent to both the board and the community.”

“It’s not a rogue committee,,” Wright replied. “I take issue with the hint that this was a hidden committee. This was not a hidden committee. This was a board-appointed committee.”

“The Harvard Group did bring a proposal…more than a year ago,” Wright said. “This actually started with a group of students from Harvard…It comes along with something that we don’t have, which is the ability to seek funding for restructuring or redevelopment of the property.”

Ellis-McNeal expressed concern that the focus for such a project was on the Central-Whittier campus and not on abandoned buildings and vacant properties on Flint’s north end. “Most of the people in Flint cannot compete with these big firms,” she asserted. “I want to make sure everything is fair.”

‘It’s just a simple yes or no question,” said Green, obviously frustrated with what she deemed to be Steward’s evasive replies to questions. “Has anybody else been given the same courtesy this other group [Harvard] has been given? It seems like we’re showing favoritism.”

“I thought I answered that,” Steward replied.

“Order, order. Let’s have some order,” McIntosh pleaded. “Lord have mercy.”

Rough night, summarized

Comments from board members and Steward at the conclusion of the meeting indicated what kind of affair it had been.

Green:” It’s the level of respect that I think we’re losing. Questions are being asked…the tone of the responses is negative, and it’s rude, and it’s disrespectful. I just hope and I pray that we’ll respect each other…We [board members] are definitely owed a level of respect from our employee…”

Steward: “I want board members to know that it’s not in my heart to be disrespectful to anyone. And…if I disrespected anyone tonight, I apologize to you.”

McIntosh: “We will have some tough discussions. Some of us will leave mad sometimes. But the sign of maturity is coming back and be willing to work with that person no matter how you’re feeling personally and realizing that this is not a personal process. This is a very public process. We are working for the public…If you have a rough night, let it roll off your back…Let’s move forward. Let’s not harbor ill feelings.”

Ellis-McNeal: “We should have respect for each other and express ourself without being mean…I think we need to tone it down a little bit. I think we need to bring back Robert’s Rules of Order…I hate to see our board members walk away angry and frustrated…We have to have a meeting with the board to talk about what is moral and what is ethical or we’re going to end up like Flint City Council.”

At this point, the newest board member, Adrian Walker, could be seen shaking his head affirmatively in response to Ellis-McNeal.

The next scheduled meeting of the FCS Board of Education will be 6:30 p.m. March 10. The public can attend virtually. Interested persons can sign up at the FCS website: https://www.flintschools.org. Meetings of the board are generally held the 2nd and 3rd Wednesdays of each month starting at 6:30 p.m. Recordings of Flint board meetings can be accessed at the FCS website and/or YouTube.

Questions and/or comments for FCS officials can be submitted to the following internet address: fboe@flintschools.org. Also, the email addresses of various FCS officials can be found at the FCS website: https://www.flintschools.org.

EVM Education Beat reporter Harold C. Ford can be reached at hcford1185@gmail.com.

