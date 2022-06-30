“Not the church, not the state, women must decide their fate” Protestors gather at County Court House

By Tom Travis

Chanting “Not the church, not the state, women must decide their fate,” about 30 people, mostly women, gathered Wednesday evening in front of the Genesee County Courthouse to protest last week’s U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of the landmark Roe v Wade abortion rights ruling.

Cheers and chants blasted from the crowd: “Ho-ho, hey-hey women’s rights are here to stay!” “Abortion is our right! We won’t give up this fight!”

Cars driving by at the corner of Saginaw and Court streets honked or yelled out their windows, seeming to support the protestors. The protestors cheered back, acknowledging the support. The group ranged in age from babies held in arms or sitting in strollers, to older adults. About five or six men held signs and joined the chants.

Ariel McCallum, leading protest chants through a megaphone, said she organized the event on Facebook. “I just want to make a change and let people know it’s going to affect people in a huge way. It’s more than abortion. It’s healthcare in general. It’s taken a huge hit with us and that needs to be recognized because I’m sick of seeing women die,” said McCallum.

“I flipped out,” McCallum said, when she heard the SCOTUS announcement last week. “I cried for like three days, then I was like, you know, I’m gonna go and make a difference. I’m gonna use my voice.”

Church and State should stay “separate”

McCallum said she believes the church and state should be “separate.” “It’s not a matter of opinions. It’s someone’s body and bodily autonomy, so I don’t think anyone should have a say one way or the other from a church standpoint,” she said.

Catholic news reporter yells at protestors

Within 50 feet of the protestors was Kristine Christlieb, a reporter with Church Militant, a Catholic news agency based in Detroit. At one point, Christlieb cupped her hands and yelled at the protestors.

Christlieb explained she was yelling that the protestors were hypocrites because “they were all white girls.” Christlieb stated she was in Flint reporting, with her cameraperson, on a 2019 case where four people were arrested at a local abortion clinic.

According to court records, the four charged are Matthew Connolly, William Goodman, Lauren Handy and Patrice Woodworth. The four face charges of misdemeanor trespassing, disorderly conduct and a felony charge of assaulting, resisting and obstructing a police officer in 2019.

Man on electric bike drives through crowd of protestors

A man on an electric bike drove down the sidewalk through the crowd, yelling at them. He said he supported anti-abortion rights and told the protestors, “Go home.”

More pro-choice protests planned

McCallum said there are plans for a Saturday, July 9 protest at 1 p.m. in front of the Genesee Circuit Court on Saginaw Street downtown Flint. There also is a Monday, July 4 protest planned in Lansing at 11 a.m. at the State Capitol.

Resources and more information on activism for reproductive rights

To sign and/or support the “Reproductive Rights for All” petition, to establish an amendment to codify abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution and not allow the 1931 law banning abortion to go into effect, go to the Reproductive Freedom for All site at www.mireproductivefreedom.org.

