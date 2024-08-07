Unofficial August primary election results are in, include many familiar names

By EVM Staff

The unofficial results are in for the primary election on Aug. 6, 2024, and many familiar names made the cut, including Flint’s current state representative, Cynthia Neeley.

More familiar winners are current Genesee County Prosecuting Attorney David Leyton, Sheriff Chris Swanson, and Clerk/Registrar Domonique Clemons.

Other primary winners include:

U.S. Senate: Elissa Slotkin (D)

U.S. House of Representatives – 8th District: Kristen McDonald Rivet (D)

Genesee County Treasurer: Sam E. Muma (D)

Genesee County Commissioner – 1st District: Delrico J. Lloyd

Genesee County Commissioner – 2nd District: Charles Winfrey

Genesee County Commissioner – 3rd District: Ellen J. Ellenberg

Genesee County Commissioner – 4th District: Beverly Brown

Genesee County Commissioner – 5th District: James Avery

Genesee County Commissioner – 6th District: Donna Anderson

Genesee County Commissioner – 7th District: Martin L. Cousineau

Genesee County Commissioner – 8th District: Dale K. Weighill

Genesee County Commissioner – 9th District: Wendy Wolcott

All of the above commissioners ran on the Democratic ticket. For a full list of the unofficial primary results for Genesee County click here.

