This month in the Village: space school, free films, music, theater, environment and more

Space School

Explore how astronauts prepare for space in their underwater training habitat.

All Month

Mon. – Thurs. 4 p.m.

Thurs. – Sat. 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sun. 4 p.m.

Longway Planetarium, 1310 E. Kearsley St.

237 – 3400

Admission: $4-$6

Queen Light Show: “From Mercury with Love” A dazzling light show featuring 10 of Queen’s greatest hits. March 1 – 3, 8 – 10, 15 – 17, 22 – 24, 29 – 31 8 p.m. Longway Planetarium, 1310 E. Kearsley St. 237 – 3400 Admission: $4-$6

Little Orphan Annie

Watch a ballet based on the classic story of Annie. Tickets are available at tututix.com/ypbt.

March 1 6:30 p.m.

March 2 7 p.m.

March 3 2 and 7 p.m.

March 4 2 p.m.

UM-Flint Theater, 303 E. Kearsley St.

855-222-2849

Admission: Call or check tututix.com/ypbt

William C. Byrd Young Artist Competition The 47th annual classical voice competition. Auditions are during the day. Five finalists will perform and two winners will be selected by judges. March 3 7 p.m. Flint Institute of Music, 1025 E. Kearsley St. 964-9399 Admission: Free

Creating Confident Caregivers

A program for families providing in-home care for a loved one with dementia. Information, skills training, and a booklet will be taught.

March 8, 15, 22, and 29

2 p.m.

Central Church of the Nazarene, 1261 W. Bristol Rd.

235-5671

Admission: Free, $10 for booklet suggested

Flint Youth Film Festival Free Filmmaking Workshops Intended for middle school and high school students who are planning on entering films into the July 2018 Flint Youth Film Festival. March 8, 15, 22, and 29 4:30 p.m. Flint Public Library, 1026 E. Kearsley St. 730-1590 Admission: Free

Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles

Experience an incredible performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club band.

March 11

3 p.m.

The Whiting, 1241 E. Kearsley St.

237-7333

Admission: $38 – 68

A Honey Pot of Pooh Stories A Wild Swan Theater production of everyone’s favorite childhood bear, Winnie the Pooh. Enjoy watching Pooh’s adventures, great for all ages. March 13-15 10 a.m. and noon March 16 10 a.m., noon, and 7 p.m. March 17 2 p.m. Flint Youth Theater, Flint Cultural Center, 1310 E. Kearsley St. 238-1350 Admission: $10

“Politics of the Environment”

Are you passionate about the environment? Do you want to be more informed about what the Michigan legislature has been up to in regards to the environment? This event is for you. Join the Sierra Club Michigan’s Political Director, Mike Berkowitz, and Political Chair, attorney Richard Barron for a Q&A. Light refreshments will be served.

For more details or questions, contact Robert Simpson rjsimpson944@hotmail.com or 810-230-0704.

March 14

7:30 p.m.

Mott Community College, Prahl Center

1401 E. Court St. Admission: Free.

Flint Symphony Orchestra Classical Concert Enjoy an evening of classical music from Beethoven, Respighi, and more. March 17 7:30 p.m. Flint Institute of Music, 1025 E. Kearsley St. 237-7333 Admission: Tickets available at thewhiting.com

Cabaret

Set in pre-WWII Germany, this musical follows members of the infamous Kit Kat Club as they try to cope during dark times in Berlin.

March 22

8 p.m.

The Whiting, 1241 E. Kearsley St.

237-7333

Admission: $38-68

