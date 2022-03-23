This is a feed of all news articles within all categories. At the end of the list, please find a link for “Older Entries” to load the next 50 articles.

Commentary: Flint’s I-475 freeway and race: A concrete barrier, or a road to reconciliation? By Paul Rozycki A therapist trying to analyze Flint’s attitude towards race might use the term bipolar. On one hand, Flint was the first major city to choose an African-American mayor, Floyd McCree. It passed one of the first open housing ordinances in the late 1960s, after a community sleep-in at City Hall. A Republican governor came to support the effort. It’s been the home of the United Auto Workers (UAW), historically one of the more progressive unions in the nation. In contrast to many cities, Flint avoided major conflicts during the... read more

Sports Beat: Beecher and Grand Blanc on path to repeat as state champions By Harold C. Ford Genesee County comprises about four percent of the state’s population (roughly 400,000 of 10 million people), but two local school districts – Beecher on the north side of Flint, Grand Blanc on the south side – currently claim half/50 percent of the boys state championship basketball teams. Both schools won state titles a year ago in March 2021. And both schools are steamrolling their way to possible repeat championships in the annual Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) boys basketball tournament. Both teams... read more

Education Beat: Linda Boose to fill vacant Flint Community Schools Board seat By Harold C. Ford Linda Boose was selected Tuesday by the Flint Board of Education (FBOE) to fill a seat vacated a month ago by Adrian Walker. The decision came after two rounds of interviews lasting nearly 2.5 hours, with five members of the board – Danielle Green, president; Joyce Ellis-McNeal, vice-president; Laura MacIntyre, treasurer; Allen Gilbert and Chris Del Morone, trustees, voting unanimously for Boose. Trustee Carol McIntosh was absent. Walker, then board treasurer, left to take a position in Michigan state government. ... read more

11-hour city council session disintegrates into a lecture from the public and EAB president By Tom Travis Beleaguered for 11 hours, the city council verbally wrestled with each other in Monday night’s meeting discussing the topics: “respect, decorum, and censure.” Members of the public, council members and the chair of the Ethics and Accountability Board (EAB) lectured the officials on their behavior and lack of completing “city business.” “Repeated lack of decorum and violations of the Charter” – Council Vice President Herkenroder It began early on during the Special Affairs... read more

“It only takes one person”: historic Mott Park Neighborhood residents come together to rejuvenate abandoned club house and grounds By Tom Travis “It just takes one person to have that vision or to have that love for their community. And that one person must be brave to step out and take the bull by the horns. It just takes one person and then they’ll gravitate and get other people involved. Even in a bad neighborhood, it takes just one person,” said Mott Park Neighborhood resident, Gennois Wiggins. “And I would add that it starts with one person,” added another Mott Park resident, Chad Schlosser who works in campus ministry at UM-Flint. Mott... read more

$9.6 million in federal spending coming to Flint-area organizations, Kildee announces By Tom Travis Support for a North Flint food cooperative, assistance for affordable housing and blighted property demolition, training for school nurses, criminal justice reform, funding for more critical care hospital beds, and creation of a science and technology student mentoring program are among Flint-area initiatives set to benefit from $9.6 million of federal funds approved this week. The appropriations are part of a $1.5 trillion spending bill to keep the federal government operating through the end of 2022 fiscal year. U.S.... read more

Laborious eight-hour city council committee meeting tackles council rules, North Flint food market By Tom Travis It took the city council finance committee eight hours Wednesday evening to tussle their way through a contentious meeting. The agenda contained 10 resolutions to be discussed, but the council spent most of the eight hours discussing, arguing and battling through two resolutions in particular. One resolution concerned setting a date for a public hearing for residents’ input on the rules that govern the city council. The other was a resolution to allocate $600,000 of the city’s $94 million federal ARPA (American... read more

I-475 corridor community input meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 at FIM By Tom Travis (This article has been updated to reflect a change of venue for the March 22 meeting.) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced another in a series of public meetings for public input on the I-475 corridor for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 followed by another presentation at 6:15 p.m. The meeting will be held at The Whiting, 1241 East Kearsley Street in Flint. COVID safety precautions will be followed and masks will be required indoors. According to a press release, MDOT is seeking input from the public on... read more

Ukrainian community gathers to offer prayers and songs for the “homeland” at candlelight vigil By Tom Travis On a cold wintry Thursday night more than 100 people squeezed into the tiny St. Vladmir’s Ukrainian church on West Pasadena Avenue, just outside of the City of Flint border. It was standing room only for a candlelight prayer vigil in support of Ukraine as Putin wages war against it. The prayer vigil was organized by local Ukrainians and local government officials including, Nyk Bartkiw, Mary Martin, Congressman Dan Kildee and Genesee County Clerk John Gleason. Bartkiw is the chairman of a committee that calls itself... read more

“How we find relief” Mott-Warsh Gallery exhibit examines human experience of overcoming stress By Tom Travis The newest exhibit at Flint’s Mott-Warsh Gallery asks the question, “How do people find relief amid life’s daily barrage of challenges?” The exhibit, called, Whatever Gets You Through the Night, explores this many-sided topic, according to a press release from the gallery. The exhibit will be on display until Aug. 20, 2022. Artists featured in the exhibit include Mary Lovelace O’Neal, Adrian Piper, Derrick Adams, Charles White, Elizabeth Catlett, Dawoud Bey, Kerry James Marshall, Whitfield Lovell, Barbara Chase... read more

“Hopeless, helpless, sad, and angry,” local Ukrainians react as Putin wages war By Tom Travis Flint area Ukrainians are urgently contacting friends and relatives still in the embattled country and say they feel hopeless, helpless, sad, and angry. Flint resident Linda Pylypiw, of Ukrainian and Latvian heritage, said she believes the Russians are “once again trying to crush the spirit of the Ukrainians and not treat them like a separate people but as the unwanted step-children of the Russians.” A local attorney, Pylypiw has a first cousin in Ukraine. The cousin has two children in their 30s who live in Kyiv.... read more

“Art is an outlet” – Jerin Sage, Flint’s interim-placemaker “By Tom Travis Jerin Sage, the Greater Flint Art Council’s interim placemaker, leans forward with a bounce in his voice, his hands flying as he speaks, and exclaims, “Art is not about being the best. It’s about giving it your all and putting it out there.” In an interview at Dorothy’s House of Coffee, Sage, 36, explains the concept of “placemaking” and how he came to believe in it as he worked with the city’s first placemaker, Kady Yellow. She recently departed for a new position in... read more

Memories of Woodrow Stanley: student, councilman, mayor, county commissioner, and state representative By Paul Rozycki Many tributes to Woodrow Stanley have spoken of his dedication to the Flint community, his service on the Flint City Council, mayor of Flint, the Genesee County Commission, and his role in the State House of Representatives. Many have spoken of Woodrow’s comeback from a bitter recall campaign as he refused to look back and returned to the political stage for new challenges. Woodrow Stanley and Mott Community College But my memories of Woodrow Stanley go back further than that. He was a student at Mott Community College when I... read more

Review: World premiere at The Rep of “Wrong River,” captures one Flint family’s near impossible struggle to survive the water crisis By Patsy Isenberg “Wrong River” is a story about six people in a home in Flint at the start of the water crisis. It’s intense and delves into each character’s personal reaction and how the water crisis intensifies and complicates their lives. It premiered at The Flint Repertory Theater last weekend and runs through Sunday afternoon, Feb. 20. The production is directed by Flint native Jeremiah Davison, now of Atlanta. Playwright Josh Wilder of Philadelphia, who brought the play to Flint originally during The Rep’s New Works Festival,... read more

Education Beat: Flint School Board acts on new hires, infrastructure repair, temporary deficit relief, strategic plan By Harold C. Ford In a five-and-a-half hour meeting ending at midnight Feb. 9, the Flint Board of Education (FBOE) worked its way through a packed agenda and acted on a half-dozen key matters. The board’s actions covered new hires and compensation packages; critical and ongoing infrastructure needs; the intricacies and interplay of the district’s Emergency Deficit Elimination Program (EDEP) and the temporary infusion of federal dollars via Elementary and Secondary School Relief (ESSER) legislation; and tabled a long-awaited strategic... read more

Commentary: Addressing Flint’s racial and economic inequities should be top priority for $94.7 million ARPA funds use By Linda Pohly On June 1, 2020, in the wake of the George Floyd murder and during the early days of the COVID -19 pandemic, the city council and mayor of Flint adopted a joint resolution declaring that racism is a public health crisis and setting out a plan for addressing the crisis as a city. The joint resolution described the marked disparities in the economic and health impacts of the pandemic on communities of color. It stated: “(T)he City is committed … to prioritize racial equity in our decision making processes, to acknowledge... read more

Five proposed Flint redistricting maps to be considered by Flint Election Commission at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday By Tom Travis The Flint Election Commission has announced a meeting regarding the redrawing of city ward boundaries (redistricting) for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16. The meeting will be held in City Council Chambers on the 3rd floor of City Hall, 1101 South Saginaw St. Flint’s Elections Commission is made up of City Clerk Inez Brown, City Assessor Stacey Kaake and Assistant City Attorney JoAnne Gurley. A document detailing five proposed maps for the city’s nine wards has been released. The six-page document can be viewed here and... read more

City Council Beat: Children’s Museum explores new property despite pot facility near by; Flint Police and Fire employees granted premium pay By Tom Travis The city council Monday unanimously approved an MOU (memorandum of understanding) allowing the Flint Children’s Museum (FCM) to purchase from the City of Flint the “old Farmer’s Market” property on E. Boulevard Drive. The council also approved a resolution allowing the City’s Police and Fire department essential workers to receive premium pay for work during the pandemic. Since October 2021 the city council agendas have had the Children’s Museum MOU listed as a resolution for consideration. In... read more

Vista gallery, drop-in center provide nurturing space for “healing and trust,” access to resources By Madeleine Graham Nestled into a corner of the J.C. Penney wing of the Genesee Valley Mall is an art gallery that provides a nurturing environment for those with disabilities, including mental health issues. It is called the Vista Visions Art Gallery, also known as the Vista Drop-In Center. The gallery and drop-in center started in 1985 as a collaborative effort with volunteers and was known as Volunteers In Service To America (VISTA). Vista is open 11: 15 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday The Gallery is open from noon to 3... read more

Commentary: How COVID has changed us, and what it means for East Village Magazine By Paul Rozycki It’s been two years. March 10, 2020. That was the day when Michigan saw its first two COVID cases. Ironically, it was also an election day, and the beginning of the widespread shutdown of much public activity in the state. Within days, colleges and K-12 schools were closed to in-person learning. Bars, restaurants, gyms, and factories shut down, and emergency restrictions were imposed on many public gatherings in the following weeks. By early April, there were over 20,000 COVID cases in Michigan, and nearly 1000 deaths. At... read more

Profile: “What if he had opened his eyes?” Kelsey Ronan on grief, healing, breaking a curse in “Chevy in the Hole” By Jan Worth-Nelson Twelve years ago, Kelsey Ronan found her longtime partner Bryan dead of a heroin overdose in their Flint apartment. Out of what she describes as an onslaught of grief, anger, loss, and finally, a hard-won, unsentimental hope, the novel Chevy in the Hole was born. For Ronan, the book emerged from one poignant question: “What would have happened if Bryan had opened his eyes” instead of dying. She has imagined what could have been, out of trauma and her writer’s deeply implicated witness. The book... read more

Book review: Flint, perplexing attractions loom large in Kelsey Ronan’s “thoughtful, fascinating” debut novel “Chevy in the Hole” By Bob Campbell Reading Chevy in the Hole, the debut novel by Flint-native Kelsey Ronan, a question continued to nag me: What did Monae see in August that would allow such a relationship to take root? He’s a nerdy, recovering drug addict who nearly died after overdosing in the bathroom of a Detroit farm-to-table restaurant and returned to his hometown of Flint to restart his life. She’s a senior “at the university” (UM-Flint, presumably) majoring in environmental science, volunteering at an urban farm in one of Flint’s many depleted... read more

Flint Registry reports 16,000 people enrolled in first four years By Tom Travis As of July 31, 2021, just over 16,000 people have enrolled in the Flint Registry. Nearly 70 percent of those are adults, according numbers just released in a report documenting The Registry’s first four years of service. The oldest participant is 104 years old and the youngest is two years old. The inaugural report details how participants are doing in areas of health, nutrition, development, and lead elimination as the Registry enters its fifth year. Among those findings: Both adults and children report they have... read more

American democracy is facing serious threats. Let’s make sure it survives. By Paul Rozycki “The ship of democracy, which has weathered all storms, may sink through the mutiny of those on board.” -Grover Cleveland “While democracy in the long run is the most stable form of government, in the short run, it is among the most fragile”. -Madeleine Albright Democracy isn’t easy. It’s not easy to make it work well. And it’s not easy to keep it. In our place and time in history, we assume that democracy is the best way to govern a nation, and given the choice, anyone would prefer a democratic government. As Winston... read more

Despite public opposition, plans for Ajax Asphalt plant move forward By Harold C. Ford Public opposition and appeals to state and Federal regulatory agencies have thus far failed to derail plans for an asphalt plant in Genesee Township very near northeast Flint. An air permit was approved by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) in November allowing Ajax Materials Corporation to move forward. The construction site is within an industrial park on Energy Drive adjacent to the St. Francis Prayer Center, 2381 Carpenter Rd, and only one-tenth mile from northeast Flint neighborhoods.... read more

“Sons: Seeing the Modern African American Male” exhibition opens at the Flint Institute of Arts By Tom Travis Aiming to go beyond a photographic study, photographer Jerry Taliaferro hopes his exhibit will help the community explore “perceptions and biases” towards Black men. “Recent events point to the urgent need for conversations about the contemporary Black American male,” Taliaferro said in a press release accompanying the show. “Any effort, however humble, to foster an understanding of this largely misunderstood and often marginalized segment of the American population is of utmost importance,”... read more

Education Beat: Audits point to short-term relief, long-term challenges for Flint Community Schools By Harold C. Ford ‘You’re definitely not going to be in excellent financial shape for a long time.” – Holly Stefanski, assurance manager, Plante Moran Flint Community Schools (FCS) can expect a rosier financial picture in the short-term due to an infusion of Federal COVID relief funds and debt relief, according to an audit report by the accounting firm Plante Moran. However, unless affirmative measures are undertaken to address systemic shortcomings — particularly declining student enrollment – by 2024 FCS will likely circle back to a... read more

“Knuckleheads” comment sparks rancor, debate among city council By Tom Travis No action was taken by design at Wednesday’s five-hour plus meeting of the Flint City Council . But the night was filled with verbal sparks flying and contentious moments as many council members sparred and jabbed each other with “point of order” and “point of information.” The epithet “knuckleheads,” directed from Council President Eric Mays to the rest of the council, provoked the evening’s predominant drama. Wednesday’s confab was a Council Committee meeting. Council... read more

Family Flu and COVID Vaccination Day, Saturday, Jan. 22 – hosted by Hamilton Community Health Network By Tom Travis On Saturday, Jan. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hamilton Community Health Network will host a free COVID and flu vaccine event for families. The Family Vaccination Day will be held at 2900 N. Saginaw St. in Flint. No appointment is necessary, however, supplies may be limited, according to a press release. Local COVID hospitalizations have grown steadily to 571 daily admissions. Of those, 73 per cent are unvaccinated individuals while only 27 per cent admitted are vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The... read more

Education Beat: Leadership teams reshaped at Flint Community Schools — McIntosh out, Green in as board president, Jones proposes new look for central administration team By Harold C. Ford The frequent makeover of board and administrative leadership teams at Flint Community Schools (FCS) was front and center at the board’s annual organization meeting Jan. 12. Danielle Green replaced Carol McIntosh as the school board’s president. Joyce Ellis-McNeal moved into the vice president position, replacing Green. Adrian Walker replaced Ellis-McNeal as the board’s new secretary. Chris Del Morone was chosen to fill the assistant secretary-treasurer position previously held by Walker. Laura MacIntyre was the only board... read more

Writer Gary Gildner looks back on a Flint that “gave joy to my youth” By Jan Worth-Nelson To understand how writer Gary Gildner feels about his Flint childhood in the 1950s, some Latin is in order. Flint — specifically Flint’s legendary Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and school and its devoted diaspora — is at the heart of the second essay and central to many of the others in Gildner’s new collection, How I Married Michele and other journeys, just out from BkMk Press in Kansas City. The Flint essay is titled “Juventutem Meam.” For 21st century Catholics, accustomed now to... read more

Flint Water Warriors remember Tony Palladeno, silenced by COVID By Ben Pauli Contributing Flint Water Warriors include Joelena Freeman, Rhonda Kelso, Gina Luster, Vicki Marx, Melissa Mays, Colette Metcalf, Trina Redner, Christina Sayyae, Dan Scheid, Bruce Stiers, Andrea Watson, Tonya Williams, Deb Conrad and Maegan Wilson. On January 10, 2022, Flint lost one of its preeminent native sons, Tony Palladeno, to complications from COVID-19. As Tony lay in the ICU at Hurley Hospital on a ventilator in the weeks prior to his passing, prayers and well-wishes from far and wide flooded social media. One could... read more

City Council approves one year contract for ARPA compliance firm By Tom Travis In an 8-0 vote the City Council Monday approved a one-year contract for $1,150,650 with compliance firm Ernst & Young for the disbursement of the $94 million American Rescue Plan (ARP) stimulus money. Councilperson Dennis Pfeiffer had left after the Special Affairs committee and was not present for the vote. Ernst & Young will assist the city in assuring it meets the criteria for using the ARP funds. Guidelines have been detailed by the federal government but leave some room for interpretation. At Monday’s meeting... read more

Remembering and Honoring Oaklin Mixon By Jan Worth-Nelson Editor’s note: East Village Magazine (EVM), along with the Flint community, mourn the loss of Oaklin Mixon due to COVID. Oaklin was an entrepreneurial force and friend to all. To honor Oaklin EVM offers this brief narrative written in 2017 by Jan Worth-Nelson from an interview with Oaklin as a part of the “Flint Folks” portrait project produced by Kansas City photographer Dan White, a Flint native. EVM sends condolences and love to Oaklin’s family and friends. A GoFundMe has been set up for... read more

Guest Commentary: Thanks for the early Christmas gift – air pollutants and toxins By Ted Zahrfeld Thank you for the early Christmas “gift,” Governor, Michigan “EGLE” Director, Genesee Township Zoning, and Ajax CEO, of allowing a polluting asphalt plant in our poorest Flint neighborhood. This “gift” will bring and keep on giving air pollutants, toxins, and odors to the surrounding low-income predominately Black community as it operates in years to come. Yes, Flint, there are indeed four Grinch Santa Clauses: Governor Whitmer, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) Director Liesl Clark, Genesee... read more

Re-greening Flint: New city trees coming next spring via Mott Foundation grant By Jan Worth-Nelson Last year, in light of threats from an aging tree canopy in the city, the C.S. Mott Foundation contributed $208,000 to the Genesee Conservation District (GCD) to remove more than 330 dangerously cracked and dead trees in the traffic islands, medians, and “parkways” between streets and sidewalks. Now, the foundation is granting $140,000 to replace those lost icons of the city’s urban forest. The replacement funds will pay for an initial purchase and planting of about 250 trees in the first year, with... read more

Behind the Walls: Inside the criminal justice system to hold town hall meeting By Tom Travis The Behind the Walls: Inside the Criminal Justice System organization will be hosting a town hall zoom meeting from 12 noon to 1 p.m. (EST) Saturday, Dec. 18. The town hall will be hosted by Michael Anderson, founder and executive director of Behind the Walls. Those that want to attend are asked to RSVP at rsvp@usbtw.org or call toll free (800)672-9001. The event is sponsored by US Behind the Walls, a prisoners’ rights and lobbying group. In a phone interview with East Village Magazine, Anderson, who lives in Los Angeles,... read more

COVID, public safety, finances highlight Mayor Neeley’s State of the City Address By Paul Rozycki Beginning by saying that he was “a simple guy born and raised in Flint” and concluding by urging city residents to “keep building a stronger Flint together” to fight blight, crime, improve infrastructure and public services, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley delivered his second State of the City address Tuesday, Dec. 14. The meeting was held virtually for both the public and the Flint City Council meeting. During the half-hour presentation, Mayor Neeley covered what he said he considered the major challenges facing the city and the... read more

Opinion: A new offense – water settlement objections denied by federal judge By Rev. Deborah D Conrad A new offense has insulted Flint this week, in the form of a court ruling — this time from District Judge Judith Levy. At issue was the Flint Water Settlement, the financial compensation for the residents of this city of 90,000 poisoned by state action in 2014, finally acknowledged in 2015, and yet to be reconciled. People died. Pregnant people miscarried. Children experienced neurological damage — the effects of which may still be ahead of them as they develop or fail to. Others suffered in various ways —... read more

“Please don’t divide our neighborhood up,” residents plead in discussion about redrawn Flint city ward boundary map By Tom Travis “Please don’t divide our neighborhood up. We are a strong neighborhood. Please don’t do it,” pleaded Seventh Ward and College-Cultural Neighborhood resident Chris Gardner. She was one of about 10 residents, mostly from the Seventh Ward College Cultural Neighborhood, who gathered Wednesday at Flint City Hall for an Elections Commission meeting to discuss the proposed redrawn ward map. EVM previously reported that the Flint city council and community members have 90 days to discuss and review the... read more

Caring for some of the world’s finest art at the Flint Institute of Arts: magnifying glass, flashlight and tablet are tools of the trade By Tom Travis In the deafening silence of the dimly lit Johnson Gallery at the Flint Institute of Arts, Heather Jackson bends over a late-19th century painting, Albert-Emile Artigue’s Spring Flowers. She holds a magnifying glass in one hand and a flashlight in the other, closely peering at the painting. She is conducting a “condition report,” a ritual she completes annually on every piece of art in FIA’s 175,000 square feet. That includes works in 25 galleries, a sculpture courtyard, and 15 art studio spaces. As... read more

Public meeting on city ward redistricting set for 1 p.m. Wed Dec. 8 by Flint Election Commission By Tom Travis The Flint Election Commission will hold a public meeting regarding the redrawing/redistricting of Flint’s nine wards at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 in the City Council Committee room on the third floor of City Hall, 1101 S. Saginaw St. according to a press release from City Clerk Inez Brown. EVM reported previously on Nov. 11, 2021 concerning the redrawing of the wards: The Flint city council and community members have 90 days to discuss and review the city’s redrawn ward boundaries, according to City Attorney... read more

Commentary: Looking back and looking ahead — Will 2022 be better than 2021? By Paul Rozycki Looking back This past year was supposed to be the year when we put the COVID pandemic, the 2020 election, and the turmoil in the Flint city council behind us. So far only one of those three things might be true, and even that remains to be seen. The Jan. 6 insurrection and the inauguration After the 2020 election, the year began with traditional plans for the formal certification and inauguration of the new president, as has happened for over 200 years. But the Jan. 6 insurrection and attack on the U.S. Capitol set the stage... read more

Pierce Park restoration underway with community collaboration By Jan Worth-Nelson An 80-acre park in Flint which had been overrun by neglect, arson and invasive species is getting a big dose of love and hoped-for restoration from a partnership between the College Cultural Neighborhood Association (CCNA), the Genesee Conservation District (GCD) and the City of Flint. Pierce Park, owned by the city since the early 1960s, lies between 1-69, Dort Highway, Gilkey Creek, and a residential swathe on the south side of the College Cultural Neighborhood. According to a detailed five-year strategic plan produced... read more

Genesee Health Plan receives grant for $219,492 to help people enroll in health care By Tom Travis Genesee Health Plan (GHP) has received a three-year federal Navigator Cooperative Agreement Award of $219,492 from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The grant will fund what are called Support Navigators in Federally-facilitated Exchanges to help people access a variety of federally-funded health care services, including Obamacare and Medicare during open enrollment periods. Open Enrollment through the Federal Health Insurance Exchange, also known as HealthCare.gov (Affordable Care Act/Obamacare) began Nov. 1... read more

Council aims to hold “community listening meetings” for ARP funds, as rules for use emerge By Tom Travis In a 5-0 vote Wednesday city council voted to hold four community listening meetings throughout the city for residents to say how they think the $94 million federal stimulus American Rescue Plan allocated to the city should be spent. The first half of the allocation already has arrived, with the second half expected within the next 60 days. However, after a presentation by a representative from U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee’s office and give-and-take with city officials, several council members wondered if community meetings... read more