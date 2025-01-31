City releases candidate list for Third Ward Flint City Council position

By EVM Staff

The official candidate list for the currently vacant Third Ward Flint City Council seat has been released.

According to a City of Flint press release citing the Genesee County Clerk’s information, the four candidates are Beverly L. Biggs-Leavy, A.C. (Arlington) Dumas, LaShawn R. Johnson, and Richard F. Jones.

The primary election for the position will be held this May with the final election taking place in August. The seat has been vacant since Councilman Quincy Murphy’s passing on September 30, 2024.

