International Women’s Day Rally scheduled in Flint

An International Women’s Day Rally is scheduled for this Saturday, March 8 at noon in Flint’s Willson Park.

The event was organized by community members Megan Ropeta and Samantha J.L. Siebert and features a roster of performers and speakers, including Congresswoman Kristen McDonald Rivet of Michigan’s 8th District.

“Megan Ropeta had the idea that our community needed this event, and we were connected by a mutual friend. It has truly been one of the best partnerships of my life,” said Siebert in a March 6 press release. “From our shared sense of humor to our aligned vision and boundless enthusiasm, working with Meg has been an incredible journey. I hope that everyone who rallies with us on Saturday feels the same sense of sisterhood and solidarity that I’ve been fortunate to experience alongside her.”

Aside from Congresswoman McDonald Rivet, other speakers and performers will include:

Indiana Lundberg – Singing the National Anthem

Cherisse Bradley – Performing the Black National Anthem, Lift Every Voice and Sing

Alyssa Wilcosh – President of Genesee County’s Young Democrats, advocate for youth political engagement

LaTashia Perry – Nationally recognized author of Hair Like Mine and literacy advocate

Dr. Pamela Pugh – Member of the Michigan State Board of Education

Adriana Lanice – Veteran, firefighter, entrepreneur, fashion model, and advocate for women in all spaces

Grace Bacon – Michigan’s “Mother of the Transgender Community,” providing five decades of advocacy

Kai Orvis – Educator, advocate for gender fluidity and inclusion

Theresa Roach – Crim Foundation Special Projects Manager, champion for Black LGBTQ women in nonprofit leadership

Aurora Sauceda – Healthcare program leader and key advocate during the Flint Water Crisis

Deandra Larkin – CEO of the YWCA, dedicated to empowering women and ending racism

Professor Vivian Kao – Acclaimed poet, reading from Hello Mrs. River Dragon

Sally Kragerer – Local business leader, longtime advocate for women’s rights and Planned Parenthood

The International Women’s Day Rally is free and open to the public. According to the event’s press release, “attendees are encouraged to bring their voices, energy, and commitment to uplifting women and gender-diverse individuals in Flint and beyond.”

Willson park is located at 300 E. Kearsley St.

