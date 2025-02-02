PRESS RELEASE: Mott Community College trustees welcome new members, elect officers

The Mott Community College (MCC) Board of Trustees on Jan. 27 held the official swearing-in ceremony for two new Board members and a third member who was re-elected to a full term. The organizational meeting is held every two years for the purpose of swearing in new Trustees, electing officers and assigning committee membership.

Newly elected Trustees Kenyetta Dotson, of Flint, and Candice Miller, of Burton, and returning Trustee Jeffrey Swanson, of Flint, were sworn-in by Genesee County Circuit Judge Mary A. Hood. All three were elected to serve six-year terms that will end in 2030. Swanson was re-elected for a full-term in November after being elected in November 2022 to complete the unexpired term of a Trustee who had resigned.

“I welcome our newest Trustees – Kenyetta Dotson and Candice Miller – to the Mott Community College family as well as congratulate Jeffrey Swanson on his reelection and selection as MCC’s Board Chairperson,” said MCC Interim President Shaunda Richardson-Snell. “I know each will join me to ensure an extraordinary student experience at Mott as we pioneer seamless pathways for all students on their educational journey. I would also like to thank the former MCC Board Chairperson Andy Everman and outgoing Trustee Michael Freeman for their years of service.”

At the Trustees’ Jan. 13 meeting, the Board elected Swanson as Chairperson; Wendy Wolcott, of Davison, as Vice Chairperson; Miller as Secretary; and John H. Daly III, of Flint, as Treasurer. In addition, the Board made the following committee assignments: the Finance/Audit Committee will consist of Daly (chairperson) and Art Reyes, of Grand Blanc, with a third member to be named later. The Personnel Committee includes Wolcott (chairperson), Dotson, and Miller. The Board Policy committee will be composed of Wolcott, Reyes, and a third member to be named later.

