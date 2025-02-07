Library to host ‘Literacy Festival’ tomorrow

By EVM Staff

The Gloria Coles Flint Public Library will host a Literacy Festival this Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.

“In celebration of literacy and to encourage a community of readers, we invite you to meet children’s author Rae Chesny, adult author Jamila Minnicks and create songs with local musician Anthony Feimster,” the library’s press release states. “Rae Chesny will share her children’s book Zora’s Garden and copies will be available for families while supplies last.”

The release goes on to explain that Minnicks will discuss her book, “Moonrise Over New Jessup,” along with members of the Black Life and Literature Book Club, while Feimster – who performs as Feimstro – will share his love for literature by creating family-friendly songs with participants on the spot.

In addition, all attendees to this free event will also have the opportunity to create their own bookmark.

“Join us in strengthening social and family connections, building a community of readers, and encouraging our youth to experience the joy of words and the power of books,” the release concludes.

The library’s Literacy Festival will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow in the Mott Community Room at the Gloria Coles Flint Public Library, located at 1206 E. Kearsley St.

