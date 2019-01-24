News Brief: Watershed Coalition gearing up for Jan. 31 “Voice of the River” celebration

The Flint River Watershed Coalition’s annual “Voice of the River” celebration is set for 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31 at Factory One, 303 W. Water St. The public is invited. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at www.FlintRiver.org, by calling 810-767-6490, or emailing ewesthoff@flintriver.org. Payment can be made at the door, but RSVP’s are requested.

The FRWC event is a kickoff of the organization’s efforts to “protect, promote and improve the Flint River and its watershed in 2019.

This year the theme is “Flint River Ice”– celebrating the river during the winter months, and featuring winter decor, trivia and “icy treats.” Hot Wing from the Flint Firebirds ice hockey team also is expected to make an appearance.

Rebecca Fedewa, FRWC executive director, said the evening will include reports on the progress of the past year and thanks to the Coalition’s donors, volunteers and members, and presentation of several awards.

