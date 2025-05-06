Flint holds Third Ward Special Primary Election today

By EVM Staff

It’s voting day for residents of Flint’s Third Ward.

According to a press release from Flint City Clerk Davina Donahue, all Third Ward voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, May 6, 2025, to fill the Flint City Council seat left vacant following Councilman Quincy Murphy’s passing in September 2024.

The candidates on the ballot are: Beverly Biggs-Leavy, A.C. Dumas, LaShawn Johnson, and Richard Jones. The two candidates with the most votes will go on to a general election for the Third Ward seat on Aug. 5.

Precinct locations for today’s election are as follows, according to the release:

Precinct 7: Berston Field House – 3300 N. Saginaw Street;

Precincts 8 & 9: Avery Aldridge Activity Center – 1185 E. Foss Avenue; and

Precinct 10: St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church – 1922 Iowa Avenue.

Donahue’s release also notes that voters who have not mailed their completed ballots to the Clerk’s Office should either drop them in one of the city’s secured ballot drop boxes, which are “accessible 24-hours a day, up until 8 p.m. on Election Night,” or plan to fill out and submit an absentee ballot at the Clerk’s Office (on the second floor of Flint City Hall) to avoid mailing delays.

The drop boxes are located at the following locations:

In front of Flint City Hall – 1101 S. Saginaw Street;

In front of the Flint Police Department – 210 E. Fifth Street;

Flint Fire Station No. 3 – 1525 M.L. King Avenue;

Flint Fire Station No. 5 – 3402 Western Road;

Flint Fire Station No. 6 – 716 W. Pierson Road; and

Flint Fire Station No. 8 – 202 E. Atherton Road.

Additionally, Donahue flagged that the special election for the Flint City Council vacancy “must follow the district/ward boundaries that council members were originally elected to represent.” Since the current council body was elected in November 2021 for a term ending in November of 2026, “only voters who currently reside in the original or ‘old’ 3rd Ward district are eligible to vote in the Special Primary Election,” she explained. District boundaries were changed in 2022.

For questions regarding voter eligibility for this Special Primary Election, please contact the City Clerk’s Office directly. The office can be reached at (810) 766-7414.

