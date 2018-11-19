News Brief: Sloan Museum closing Dec. 9, invites public comment

The Sloan Museum, closing Dec. 9 for renovations, invites public comment in redesigning its Flint history exhibits.

“The current Flint history galleries have remained stagnant for over 20 years,” said Todd Slisher, executive director of Sloan Museum and Longway Planetarium. “We’re preparing for our exhibits to undergo a radical transformation.”

Sign up for notification of focus groups or send ideas via email to Sloan@SloanLongway.org.

Until the renovations begin, admission to the main location is free for Genesee County residents. The Courtland Center location will remain open, and offers free admission beginning Jan. 17. Renovations are funded by private donations.

