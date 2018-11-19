News Brief: Hurley requiring flu vaccine for all healthcare workers

Hurley Medical Center has announced a new policy requiring an annual flu vaccine for all healthcare workers and volunteers.

Last year, according to a Hurley press release, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 80,000 Americans died of complications from flu. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has established a goal that 90 percent of all U.S. healthcare workers receive the flu shot, a threshold Hurley says it has already exceeded.

With this new policy, Hurley expects to minimize the impact of 2018-2019 flu season for patients, staff and families. Employees and volunteers not receiving a flu shot due to health or religious reasons are required to wear a mask in patient care and common areas throughout the hospital during the flu season.

–EVM Staff

