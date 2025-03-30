Parks & Rec in Flint and Beyond: Jack N. Abernathy Park

By Christina Collie

This is the fourth in a series about parks and recreational areas to explore in Flint and surrounding areas within 20 miles, presented in no particular order.

Jack N. Abernathy Park

402 Dayton St

Davison, MI 48423

Hours: 8 am – 8 pm

Jack N. Abernathy Park offers a variety of amenities that cater to diverse recreational interests.

Nature lovers can enjoy the paved walking trails that meander through the park’s scenic landscape. The Black Creek Nature Trail, a 1.6-mile paved path, runs along Black Creek and connects with the Abernathy Park Trail, offering a serene environment for walking, running, or biking.

Pet owners should know that dogs are welcome, but I only remember seeing one waste station with refuse bags. However, there is also a dog park nearby, which is accessible from Abernathy Park via a nice, paved trail that goes to North Gale Road which you do need to follow north a stretch to where you can cross to the dog park.

Once across the road, the trail winds around the dog park before entering a pretty, wooded area. Please be cautious if riding a bike because there are some blind spots once you get into the wooded area, and it is a common path for joggers and folks walking their dogs. There are a couple of spots to sit to rest along the path – one bench and further down a picnic table – but there aren’t any restrooms.

Back at Abernathy Park, families will appreciate children’s playscapes which provide engaging spaces for those with kids who need more than a walk through nature. Additionally, the park offers pavilions that can be rented for gatherings, making it an ideal location for picnics, reunions, and other social events. Public restrooms are available in this area of the park.

For sports enthusiasts, Abernathy Park also features baseball and soccer fields, tennis and basketball courts, and even a sand volleyball court and skate park. The park’s well-maintained facilities and natural beauty make it a cherished asset to the area, fostering a sense of connection among its visitors.

Happy exploring!

This article also appears in East Village Magazine’s March 2025 issue.

