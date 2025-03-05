Press Release: City of Flint, Legal Services of Eastern Michigan to host free property tax foreclosure clinic

By EVM Staff

The City of Flint is teaming up with Legal Services of Eastern Michigan and First Ward City Councilman Leon El-Alamin to offer a free property tax foreclosure clinic this Friday, March 7, 2025.

According to a City of Flint press release on Tuesday, the event is meant to “assist residents in understanding their rights and exploring options to avoid foreclosure” and will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the City of Flint Service Center, located at 4805 Clio Rd.

“This clinic will provide free legal advice and resources for homeowners at risk of foreclosure due to unpaid property taxes,” the release states. “Attendees will have the opportunity to consult with legal experts who will help them navigate their options, address concerns, and take action to protect their homes.”

Residents are encouraged to pre-register by calling Attorney Kamilah Horne at 810-377-6033, though walk-ins will be accepted based on time and capacity. The clinic is limited to tenant and owner-occupied properties only.

“Homeownership is the foundation of stable communities, and we want to ensure that residents have access to legal guidance and resources to help them stay in their homes,” said Councilman El-Alamin.

