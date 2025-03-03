FlintNOW Fund announces over $1.5m in grants to support the Flint community

By EVM Staff

The FlintNOW Fund of the Community Foundation of Greater Flint (CFGF) announced its first round of grant funding in mid-February, totaling $1,595,000, to support what it called “essential programs” in the Flint community.

The grants range from $50,000 to $500,000 to multiple organizations for projects in healthcare, education, and well-being:

Communities First, Inc. was awarded $120,000 to support Safe Play at the Community Enrichment Center. The program provides safe recreational spaces and equipment for children in the MLK+ neighborhood on Flint’s north side.

Vision to Learn received $300,000 over two years to support “At-School Access to Vision Care for Beecher/Flint Area Students,” a program designed to remove barriers by delivering essential vision care services directly in schools.

Michigan State University was awarded $500,000 over two years to advance its Rx Kids initiative, a program that provides all expectant mothers and infants in Flint with direct financial support, including a one-time prenatal allowance of $1,500 and monthly allowances of $500 for infants through their first year.

The Greater Flint Health Coalition received $75,000 to expand Mid-Michigan CHAP, a program that coordinates access to health services for children, helping families secure well visits, preventive care, and developmental support.

Motherly Intercession, Inc. was awarded $100,000 over two years to strengthen its “Strengthening Family Villages” program, which provides support for families impacted by incarceration.

InvolvedDad will receive $100,000 over two years to continue DIALOGUE Year 2, a two-generation program focused on health and well-being that equips Flint’s youth and families with tools for resilience and empowers service providers to build stronger family connections.

Child Care Network Washtenaw Regional 4C was awarded $150,000 over two years to support the Family Support Program 2025, which expands access to high-quality childcare for Flint families by providing financial assistance for childcare.

The Flint Institute of Music received $50,000 for Systems-Impacted Youth Therapy, a program that uses therapeutic approaches to address the effects of trauma, neglect, and lead exposure on Flint’s youth.

The R.L. Jones Community Outreach Center received $125,000 to expand the Northeast Flint Client Choice Pantry Project, which offers Flint residents access to fresh food “in a respectful and empowering way” according to a Feb. 18 Community Foundation press release.

The Salvation Army has received $75,000 over two years to support the L.I.F.E. Center, which offers free health, fitness, and educational programs for economically disadvantaged youth in the Beecher community.

The press release also notes that a second round of grant funding is planned for 2025.

According to CFGF, the FlintNOW Fund was established by Tom Gores, Chairman and CEO of Platinum Equity and owner of the Detroit Pistons, and emerged in response to the Flint water crisis. It “supports immediate and lasting improvements” in Flint while prioritizing projects that foster community well-being, economic growth, and access to education.

“These grants exemplify the power of collaboration in addressing Flint’s most urgent needs while investing in our community’s future,” said Dan Kildee, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Flint. “Through the FlintNOW Fund, we are able to support innovative programs that uplift children, families, and neighborhoods across Flint. This first round of funding reflects our ongoing commitment to creating lasting change and ensuring a brighter tomorrow for everyone in our community.”

