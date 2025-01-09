Parks & Rec in Flint and Beyond: Kearsley Park

By Christina Collie

This is the second in a series about parks and recreational areas to explore in Flint and surrounding areas within 20 miles, presented in no particular order.

Kearsley Park

1830 Kearsley Park Blvd

Flint, MI 48504

Hours: Dawn – Dusk

With snow on its way, my editor asked if I could write about a park with a sledding option this month. I’ve had others mention to me that they remember sledding at Kearsley Park as a kid, so I thought this would be a good time to write about this gem. (Oh, and the sledding hill is immediately off the parking lot, so you can’t miss it!).

For some reason, I remembered Kearsley Park as having a dirt path, but the path is actually paved. However, it runs parallel to Gilkey Creek, making the area around the path prone to flooding in some places, so be sure to go after a dry spell.

There is a parking lot right off of Kearsley Park Boulevard with steps that take you down to the main path, but you can also reach the park via foot or bicycle by an entrance off of Robert T. Longway Boulevard. The latter entrance is clearly marked with a large park sign across the street from the entrance to Mott’s Applewood Estate.

Aside from the park’s paved path, there is also a historic pavilion next to the parking lot, officially called the “Genevieve Donnelly Pavilion.” The pavilion was built in 1920 and was originally used as a changing area for a public swimming pool that was located where there’s now a nice playground with wood-chips as the base under the equipment.

According to reporting in “Flint Our Community Our Voice,” the pool was removed in the 1980s due to budget and safety concerns. But, the pavilion remains and is available to rent for events by contacting the Flint Parks & Rec office at (810) 766-7426 extension 2715.

As for the park’s larger history, Keep Genesee Beautiful notes that Kearsley Park was formed in 1917 when 60-acres of land was donated to the city. At that time, it was the largest parcel of land owned by the City of Flint.

Kearsley Park has a second playground aside from the one near the pavilion. It is quite a ways down the main path. To get to this second playground, make a right onto the path after crossing the small bridge that is visible from the parking lot and walk about a quarter mile to reach the playground, which also includes a couple of picnic tables.

I love this park for short explorations with my dog because of its many small bridges. However, there is sometimes broken glass in the parking lot and on the paths around the pavilion, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye out if you are there with a dog.

Happy exploring!

This article also appears in East Village Magazine’s January 2025 issue.

