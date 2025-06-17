Where to celebrate Juneteenth in Flint

By EVM Staff

While Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday for just four years, it’s been a celebrated tradition in Flint for over 50. If you haven’t yet made plans – or if you’d like to make a few more – here’s a list of events this week to honor the end of slavery in the United States:



Thursday, June 19

Juneteenth at the Flint Children’s Museum

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Flint Children’s Museum (1602 University Ave., Flint)

The museum will be offering pay-what-you-can entry and offering celebratory crafts and storytelling.

Flint Juneteenth Celebration: Part One

Noon – 5 p.m. at Max Brandon Park (3606 Dupont St., Flint)

Juneteenth at Max Brandon Park is Traditional Flint Juneteenth organizers’ flagship day for the festival. Activities include youth games, a bounce house, musical performances, and a special ceremony honoring prolific figures from the community. Starting at 5:00 pm, lineup begins for the Juneteenth Parade – featuring classic cars, motorcycle clubs, marching bands, floats, and the community.

Flint Juneteenth Celebration: Part Two

6 – 10 p.m. at William S. White Building lawn (University of Michigan-Flint)

The Juneteenth Parade will make its way from Max Brandon Park to its final destination downtown, culminating in an Afrobeats Party located on the University of Michigan Community Park off 5th Ave. & James B. Cole Blvd. Expect live music and fresh talent, food trucks, vendors, and family fun.



Community Fireworks Show

Dusk or roughly 10 p.m., launching from Chevy Commons

The City of Flint has announced it will host a community fireworks show on the evening of Juneteenth starting at dusk or roughly 10 p.m. “The display will be visible throughout Flint and open to all residents,” the city’s June 17 Facebook post noted.

Friday, June 20

Black Lives Matter – Flint Special

6 – 9 p.m. at McCree Theatre (4601 Clio Rd, Flint)

Panel event sponsored by Black Lives Matter Flint. More information available on Sloan Museum and Longway Planetarium’s website.

Saturday, June 21

Juneteenth at the Flint Cultural Center

11 a.m. – 4 pm. at Flint Cultural Center (E. Kearsley St. between Crapo and Walnut Streets, Flint)

The traditional Freedom March will kick off the festivities at 11 a.m. and guests can expect art activities for children, live music, including Mama Sol, performances, and “a few special surprises,” according to organizers. Vendors will also be present.

Don’t see your Juneteenth event above? Please contact us at eastvillagemagazineflint@gmail.com with details.