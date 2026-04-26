By EVM Staff

Halo Burger, the 1923 Flint-born franchise best-known for its Olive Burger, announced the grand reopening of its flagship downtown location at 800 S. Saginaw St. will take place on Monday, April 27, 2026.

The historic building, closed for renovations for the better part of a year, was originally constructed in 1929 as a Vernors Ginger Ale retail store and soda fountain. According to a press release last week, the building has undergone restoration to “preserve its character while bringing new life back to the heart of downtown.”

“This location means everything to us,” said Domenique Lopez, Marketing Director, in the release. “It represents where Flint has been and where we are going. We are proud to bring Halo Burger back to Saginaw Street and continue serving the community in a place that holds so much history.”

The grand reopening celebration will begin with an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:45 a.m. in partnership with the Flint & Genesee Group followed by doors opening to the public at 10 a.m. According to the press release, guests can expect “an energetic and nostalgic celebration,” with limited-edition items available to early visitors including vintage-inspired Halo Burger t-shirts and Halo Burger hats while supplies last.

Additionally, the release notes, the first 300 guests to purchase a Boston Cooler will receive a custom collectible Halo Burger × Vernors glass in honor of the building’s original soda shop roots.

Image credit: Halo Burger.