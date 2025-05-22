Recount yields no change to outcome of Flint City Council seat primary

By EVM Staff

Beverly Biggs-Leavy and A.C. Dumas will officially advance to a special election for Flint City Council’s Third Ward seat after the results of a recount today.

On May 22, 2025, the Genesee County Clerk/Registrar Domonique Clemons confirmed that a recount of votes from a May 6 primary election yielded no change in results, with Biggs-Leavy and Dumas at 165 votes each, LaShawn Johnson at 162, and Rich Jones at 21.

The recount took place today at the Genesee County Administration Building with results made available earlier this afternoon, following the Genesee County Board of Canvassers’ approval.

The special election for the Third Ward council seat will take place on Aug. 5.