Parks & Rec in Flint and Beyond: Downtown Fenton Parks

By Christina Collie

This is the sixth in a series about parks and recreational areas to explore in Flint and surrounding areas within 20 miles, presented in no particular order.

Mill Pond Park and Rackham Park

301 S. Leroy Street

Fenton, MI 48430

Hours: Dawn – Dusk

Downtown Fenton features quite a few parks, but Mill Pond Park and Rackham Park are two of the easiest to find since they are right across Leroy Street from one another.

Plus, with spring here, it’s the perfect time to visit, as Mill Pond and Rackham are great for families with young children. Why, you ask? Baby ducks! There are also fun areas for kids to explore while staying safe and in sight of their parents.

While both parks are walkable and stroller- or wheelchair-friendly, I would caution against biking due to the number of pedestrians and small children.

One of my favorite things to do when visiting is to grab an ice cream from Pumphouse Custard, a tiny brick building located right next to the parking lot for Mill Pond Park, before setting off.

Mill Pond connects to the Shiawassee River in Rackham Park with a pedestrian path that runs along the river and provides plenty of green space for littles to run and play.

I saw quite a few children fishing Mill Pond the last time I was there, but I didn’t realize there is also a kayak launch until I looked on a map while writing this article. (For those who may be skittish, though, further research turned up comments from others warning of lots of vegetation, eight-legged species under the stone bridge, and possible encounters with duck digestion due to the large number of ducks at the pond.)

A bonus to these parks is the numerous small businesses that line the street of downtown Fenton, as well as the many festivals, events, and concerts that they host. (Highlights include Fenton Art Walk, Pride Fest, and the Fenton Freedom Festival.)

So, in closing, for Mill Pond Park and Rackham Park:

Pedestrian and family friendliness: 10 out of 10

Bicycle: 0 out of 10

Kayaking: Available – though I haven’t tried it here, so I can’t rate it.

Dog walking: Depends on your dog’s temperament around large crowds and children.

Happy exploring!

This article also appears in East Village Magazine’s May 2025 issue.