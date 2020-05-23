Free COVID-19 tests for all Flint residents available Sunday, Monday

This just in from the City of Flint:

To help get more City of Flint residents tested, the Michigan National Guard will operate a two-day, drive-through COVID-19 testing site at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Flint.

Testing will be available from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 24 and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 25 (Memorial Day) at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. The testing is available to any Flint resident. No appointment is needed. The testing is free and does not require a doctor’s order. Individuals do NOT have to be symptomatic to receive testing.

The state of Michigan — through Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, state Rep. Cynthia Neeley, and the Michigan National Guard — is joining forces with the City of Flint and Genesee County Health Department to make this testing opportunity possible.

“We must continue to be proactive in our fight against this deadly virus,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We are still in the middle of this battle and we must continue to be vigilant. Testing is an important tool to stop the spread and save lives.”

“Testing is an important tool to stop the spread of coronavirus. Especially as restrictions begin loosening, it is important for people to be tested so that they do not unknowingly endanger those around them,” said Genesee County Health Officer John McKellar.

The church is located at 2120 N. Saginaw Street — but those seeking testing should approach from North Street to the East Hamilton Avenue entrance. Individuals will stay in their cars throughout the procedure and exit at Newall Street.

Testing will be conducted by Michigan National Guard soldiers who are medically trained. Individuals will be notified of their test results from the Genesee County Health Department.

“The church is a place of worship, but also a place of service,” said the Rev. Daniel Moore, pastor of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. “We welcome this opportunity to serve our community and help in the fight against COVID-19.”–

