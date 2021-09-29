Priority Waste contracted for $19.7 million through 2024 for residential waste collection

By Tom Travis

The City Council passed a new waste service provider contract that will begin Oct. 1, 2021 with Priority Waste that will include waste collection every week for trash, recycling and yard waste. The contract is for $19.7 million for waste pick-up through June 30, 2024. The resolution allows for the option of a two-year extension to that contract.

The $19.7 million breakdown per budget year are as follows: $4.7 million for FY 2022, $6.5 million for FY 2023, $6.7 million for FY 2024. Comparatively, Republic was paid $4.1 million in 2019, $4.2 million in 2020, according to the city’s budget. The previous waste contractor, Republic, declined to submit a new bid after their contract ran out in June. The City Council and Republic negotiated an 90-day extension for Republic to continue waste pick-up through the summer months which ends Sept. 30, 2021.

“The City of Flint will have no disruption of waste collection during the transition of waste service providers,” according to a press release from the City of Flint. The press release stated Priority Waste will provide waste collection services for residents that include:

Anything up to 96 gallons containers can be used for waste or recycling (labels are needed on the cans)

Residents can keep the same blue recycling bins

Residents are not required to schedule a bulk pickup and mattresses are included in the bulk pickup and do not have to be bagged.

The Priority Waste pick up schedule will be five days per week from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Monday through Friday (see map for your service day)

Waste, compost, and recycling is picked up on the same day

Compost collection is from April 1 through Nov. 30

If your service falls on or after a Holiday, services will move to the following business day. Holidays that affect the schedule are New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day (July 4th), Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day. If a Holiday falls on a weekend, services will not be affected.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley said in a press release, “We are pleased to have a waste collection provider ready to offer uninterrupted waste services for Flint residents.”. We look forward to this new partnership with Priority Waste as an active member in the fight against blight to keep the City of Flint safe and clean.”

Priority has corporate offices on Garfield Road in Clinton Township, Macomb County with additional offices in Oakland, Lapeer and Wayne Counties and transfer stations in Hamtramck and Detroit.

Priority Waste can be contacted on social media sites as well as their website at www.prioritywaste.com. Priority Waste’s phone number is (586) 228-1200. Priority Waste has also provided an email for residents to communicate with FlintSupport@Prioritywaste.com.

“Priority Waste is honored and excited to become Flint’s new waste, recycling, and compost vendor,” said Dan Venet, director of Municipal Relations for Priority Waste,” in a press release from the City of Flint.

EVM Managing Editor Tom Travis can be reached at tomntravis@gmail.com.

