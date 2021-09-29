Mt. Morris site of this week’s mobile vaccination unit: free lunch, shots offered Thursday and Saturday

By Tom Travis

A new community collaboration is bringing Covid vaccines, water, meals and other resources to Flint neighborhoods again this week, with free lunch and COVID-19 vaccines available in the neighborhoods of Mt. Morris from 12 noon until 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, Saturday, Oct. 2, Thursday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 9.

Genesee County’s rate of full vaccination stood at 46.6% as of Sept. 29, according to the Genesee County Health Department (GCHD).

The Greater Flint Health Coalition (GFHC) has created a partnership with Genesee Community Health Center (GCHC), the Genesee County Community Action Resource Department’s (GCCARD) Meet Up and Eat Up program, and the United Way of Genesee County (UWGC) to provide neighborhood-based COVID-19 vaccine opportunities for residents.

Upcoming mobile vaccination units:

Thursday, Sept. 30 in the neighborhoods of the city of Mt. Morris from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2 in the neighborhoods of the city of Mt. Morris 12 noon to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7 in the Saginaw St. and E. Pierson Rd. and surrounding Areas from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct, 9 in Whaley Park and surrounding Areas from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

If groups or organizations are interested in having a mobile COVID-19 outreach in their area they can contact Nichole Smith-Anderson at the GFHC at nsmithanderson@flint.org or by calling (810)232-2228.

Each vaccine mobile unit is staffed with nurses and outreach workers from the partner organizations to provide education about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines are available in each mobile unit.

Residents should look for the Meet Up and Eat Up truck (pictured above) or the Genesee Community Health van (pictured below).

Greater Flint Health Coalition community health workers from Genesee CHAP (Community Health Access Program) are also present on each trip to connect residents to other community resources and support services if needed, according to a press release from The Greater Flint Health Coalition.

Genesee County continues to lag 50 per cent mark in COVID-19 vaccination rates

As of Sept. 29 Genesee County is 46.6% fully-vaccinated according to the Genesee County Health Department (GCHD). The GCHD website also cites that 349,091 Genesee County residents have received all the doses of the vaccination as of Sept. 29.

Lapeer County, immediately east of Genesee County, is only 41.29% fully-vaccinated, Shiawassee County is at 44.85% fully-vaccinated, Tuscola County, northeast of Genesee County, is at 40.43% fully-vaccinated while Cass County, in the lower southwest corner of Michigan, has the lowest rate at 32.50 %fully-vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website stated that Genesee County has a COVID-19 positivity rate of 7.83% as of Sept. 29. The CDC website also notes that 19.8 % of Genesee County population is “living in poverty.” The mobile vaccination units traveling throughout the greater Flint area are especially targeting low-income areas.

On Sept. 2 the Genesee County Health Department adjusted their mask mandate to include pre-kindergarten and grades 7 through 12. The GCHD said that until Genesee County transmission is categorized as “moderate” by the CDC this mask mandate will remain. The added grades mask mandate order went into effect Tuesday, Sept 7.

Updated information about COVID-19 vaccinations can be found at GFHC website www.gfhc.org/about/covid-19 and also at the Genesee County Health Department website www.gchd.us/coronavirus.

EVM Managing Editor Tom Travis can be reached at tomntravis@gmail.com.

