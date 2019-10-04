Access to health care gets assist from federal grant to Genesee Health Plan

By Jan Worth-Nelson

The Genesee Health Plan (GHP), a nonprofit health care organization that provides basic health services to uninsured Genesee County residents, has received a $92,988 federal grant to help people enroll in health care coverage.

The one year grant, from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, will supply about a third of the costs of a $300,000 program called “Get it, Know it, Use it, Keep it,” designed to assist with outreach and education during and after enrollment for Medicare and Medicaid.

Open enrollment for both programs is Nov. 1 through Dec. 15.

“Enrolling in health care coverage can be a confusing process and at the Genesee Health Plan, we’re committed to making sure hardworking people, families and seniors know what their options are and helping them enroll in coverage that fits their needs,” according to Jim Milanowski, GHP president and CEO.

“The CMS grant will allow us to reach populations who face barriers to enrolling in health care coverage, including those who live in Bay and Saginaw counties who no longer have a health plan like GHP,” he said.

“The CMS grant will support GHP’s efforts to raise awareness of health care enrollment through the Federal Health Insurance Exchange – also known as HealthCare.gov (Obamacare) – and develop communications to reach populations with cultural or language barriers,” according to a press release from the GHP

It will specifically reach out to underserved populations in health care including “immigrants, people who are deaf or hard of hearing, employees of small businesses and small business owners, members of federally recognized tribes and returning citizens reentering the workforce.”

The “Get It, Know It, Use It, Keep It” campaign is educational in its basic design, GHP officials said, covering how to enroll, what the coverage offers, how to use it, how to receive preventive care, and how to keep the coverage going.

U.S. Congressman Dan Kildee, whose district includes the covered counties and who played a role in facilitating the grant, commented, “Every American should have access to quality, affordable health care. I am proud to help secure this federal grant, which will allow Genesee Health Plan to help more people get health coverage and improve the overall health of our community.”

The GHP is one of 34 organizations nationwide to receive CMS funds to help people enroll in health care coverage, GHP officials said.

Since the GHP was launched in 2001, it has provided more than 90,000 county residents with doctor’s visits, cancer screenings, prescription drugs, x-rays and more according to its website. Further information is available at geneseehealthplan.org or 844.232.7740.

