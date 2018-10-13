National journalists gliding into the Flint River see herons, egrets, kingfishers–and pride

Walt Peake’s wife Edythe Peake said, “It was great fun to be involved. Everyone was so interested in the river and interested in getting the story straight that it wasn’t the fault of the river that led to the lead problems.”

The journalists were from all over the country, the Peakes reported. Just in one group of ten, the journalists were from Colorado, Connecticut, Los Angeles, Minnesota, and Vermont. “They thought the trip was one of the highlights of the conference,” Edythe Peake said.

“I think they were also impressed by the pride and passion on locals in promoting access and use of the river,” Walt Peake added. And nobody fell in.

The Watershed Coalition, together with its chapter the Corridor Alliance, sponsored a “pop-up ecotourism” kayak rental program for the first time for the public this fall, ending the weekend after the conference. Sponsors of the program, Kayak Flint, were Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, 119 GT LLC, and C3 Ventures. Proceeds were to support the mission and programs of the Watershed Coalition, which “seeks a healthy, vibrant, active Flint River watershed for all,” Fedewa said. More information on the watershed is available at www.flintriver.org.