National journalists gliding into the Flint River see herons, egrets, kingfishers–and pride

By Jan Worth-Nelson
Last Saturday during the Society of Environmental Journalists conference in Flint, participants were offered a handful of local tours. One of the most popular was a kayak trip down the Flint River sponsored by the Flint River Watershed Coalition. Paddling enthusiasts convened at the launch site west of Grand Traverse Street, where they were welcomed by Rebecca Fedewa, executive director of the Flint River Watershed Coalition. They were outfitted in life vests and paddles, and then they set out downriver for a 90-minute journey to Mitson Landing in Flint Township. [All photos courtesy of Flint River Watershed Coalition]
Local volunteer Walt Peake said, “We chatted with a group at the end of the tour. Everyone seemed to be really excited and surprised by the contrast of the industrial stretch through Chevy Commons, to the beauty and wilderness feel through Mott Park and out to Mitson. They saw lots of wildlife, herons, egrets, kingfishers, and a fox!”
Walt Peake’s wife Edythe Peake said, “It was great fun to be involved. Everyone was so interested in the river and interested in getting the story straight that it wasn’t the fault of the river that led to the lead problems.”
The journalists were from all over the country, the Peakes reported. Just in one group of ten, the journalists were from Colorado, Connecticut, Los Angeles, Minnesota, and Vermont. “They thought the trip was one of the highlights of the conference,” Edythe Peake said.
“I think they were also impressed by the pride and passion on locals in promoting access and use of the river,” Walt Peake added. And nobody fell in.
The Watershed Coalition, together with its chapter the Corridor Alliance, sponsored a “pop-up ecotourism” kayak rental program for the first time for the public this fall, ending the weekend after the conference. Sponsors of the program, Kayak Flint, were Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, 119 GT LLC, and C3 Ventures. Proceeds were to support the mission and programs of the Watershed Coalition, which “seeks a healthy, vibrant, active Flint River watershed for all,” Fedewa said. More information on the watershed is available at www.flintriver.org.
