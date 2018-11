News Brief: Help Habitat for Humanity on “Giving Tuesday” Tool Drive

Genesee County Habitat for Humanity seeks public support on “Giving Tuesday.”

The cash donation goal is $5,000 to build wheelchair ramps for two local families.

Donations of tools are also sought in the “Giving Tools-day” Tool Drive, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Our Risen Lord Lutheran Church, ​4040 Lapeer Rd, Burton. Bring a tool to donate and enjoy free pizza and pop.

