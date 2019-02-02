This Month in the Village: February offers “Galentine’s Day,” cabaret, history of cursing and more

Compiled by Meghan Christian, Managing Editor

“This Month” highlights a selection of events available to our readers—beginning . It is not an exhaustive list, rather a sampling of opportunities in the city. To submit events for March, email your event to Managing Editor Meghan Christian at meghan.christian22@gmail.com by Feb.26.

UM-Flint Ice Rink Open Skate

Every Wed., Fri., Sat., and Sun. until March 3

Wed: 6 – 9 p.m.

Fri: 5 – 8 p.m.

Sat and Sun: Noon – 4 p.m.

University Pavilion, 303 S. Saginaw St.

810-762-3441

Admission: Free, $3 skate rental

Enjoy ice skating at the UM-Flint ice rink. Skate rental is available. No hockey pucks or equipment allowed.

Wellness at the Wheel

Mon – Sat.

Various times

The Ferris Wheel, 615 S. Saginaw St., 6th floor

810-213-4710

Admission: $12

Enjoy a variety of health and well-being classes offered at the Ferris Wheel.

Schedule:

Monday: 5:30 p.m. – Hatha Yoga

Tuesday: 7 a.m. – Rise and Shine Yoga

4:30 p.m. – Pound Yoga

5:30 p.m. – Hatha Yoga

Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. – Ashtanga Yoga

5:30 p.m. – Hatha Yoga

Thursday: 2 p.m. – Adaptive Yoga

5:30 p.m. – Yoga Basics

Friday: 5:30 p.m. – Mindful Movement Dance

Saturday: 8:15 a.m. – Hatha Yoga

24th Annual Children’s Champion Breakfast

Feb. 8

7:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Riverfront Banquet Center, 1 Riverfront Ctr W

Admission: $26.95

Plans call for a fun-filled breakfast where various organizations and individuals will be recognized for their contributions to keeping Genesee County a great place to raise kids.

February Art Walk

Feb. 8

6 p.m.

Various Locations Downtown

Admission: Free

Food, drink, and art at various locations downtown.

Friends of Modern Art Film Series: “The Gospel According to Andre”

Feb. 8 and Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 10, 2 p.m.

Flint Institute of Arts, 1120 E. Kearsley St.

810-234-1695

Admission: $4-6

Watch a film following fashion editor Andre Leon Talley, featuring interviews with Whoopi Goldberg, Diddy Combs, and more.

Flint Handmade 5th Annual Valentine’s Mini Market

Feb. 9

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Flint Farmers’ Market, 300 E. First St.

810-232-1399

Admission: Free

A mini market to get ready for Valentine’s Day. Shop from local vendors and get a take-and-make craft.

Science on Tap: Projects to Improve Health Equity

Feb. 12

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Table & Tap, 555 S. Saginaw St.

810-250-3631

Join John Girdwood, a UM-Flint Sociology Lecturer, in a discussion on health equity in Table & Tap’s casual setting.

Ruth Mott Foundation Grant Info Session

Feb. 13

9 – 10:30 a.m.

Ruth Mott Foundation, 111 E. Court St., Suite 3C

810-233-0170

Admission: Free

Meet with program officers at the Ruth Mott Foundation to learn more about their entire grant process. RSVPs are required. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/myevent?eid=54704347175to RSVP.

Pax Christi

Feb. 14

10 a.m.

Dorothy’s House of Coffee, 503 East St.

989.413.8538

Pax Chrisiti strives to create a world that reflects the Peace of Christ by exploring and witnessing to the call of non-violence. Coffee or tea by donation. All faiths welcome.

4th Annual African-American Film Series: “Love Jacked”

Feb. 14

5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Flint Institute of Arts, 1120 E. Kearsley St.

Admission: Suggested donation of $5 per person

Enjoy an evening of fun, live music, art, and a showing of the film “Love Jacked”, a rom-com following Maya and her clashes with her father when she returns from a trip to Africa with a fiance.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Feb. 15

7:30 p.m.

The Capitol Theatre, 140 E. 2nd St.

810-237-7333

Admission: $10-25

See Shakespeare’s classic play following two sets of lovers as they struggle to stay together and overcome the magic of the faerie realm.

3rd Annual Galentine’s Day

Feb. 17

Noon – 7 p.m.

Flint Local 432, 124 W. 1st St.

Admission: Free

Come together at the Local on this unofficial holiday of “ladies celebrating ladies” to help those in need. Bring items to donate and receive a raffle ticket per item. Raffle prizes include gift cards and services by local sponsors. Items that can be donated should be hygiene related. Some examples include: feminine products, deodorant, shampoo/conditioner, laundry items, infant care supplies, etc.

Cabaret at the Capitol Cabaret at the Capitol

Feb. 22 and 23

7:30 p.m.

The Capitol Theatre, 140 E. 2nd St.

810-237-7333

Admission: Check thewhiting.com for ticket prices

An evening of Broadway hits performed by UM-Flint students in an intimate cabaret setting.

Science on Tap: The Vulgar Linguist – Swearing Over Time

Feb. 26

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Table & Tap, 555 S. Saginaw St.

810-250-3631

Join Emily Feuerherm, a UM-Flint Assistant Professor in Linguistics, in a discussion on swearing throughout the course of human speech in Table & Tap’s casual setting.

“Freedom Bound”

Feb. 26

7 p.m.

The Whiting, 1241 E. Kearsley St.

810-237-7333

Admission: $20

See “Freedom Bound”, the story of the Underground Railroad and escaped slave Addison White. Recommended for 3rd graders and older. Runs approximately 50 minutes with a Q&A session follow.

