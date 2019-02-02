This Month in the Village: February offers “Galentine’s Day,” cabaret, history of cursing and more

Compiled by Meghan Christian, Managing Editor
“This Month” highlights a selection of events available to our readers—beginning . It is not an exhaustive list, rather a sampling of opportunities in the city. To submit events for March, email your event to Managing Editor Meghan Christian at meghan.christian22@gmail.com by Feb.26.
UM-Flint Ice Rink Open Skate
Every Wed., Fri., Sat., and Sun. until March 3
Wed: 6 – 9 p.m.
Fri: 5 – 8 p.m.
Sat and Sun: Noon – 4 p.m.
University Pavilion, 303 S. Saginaw St.
810-762-3441
Admission: Free, $3 skate rental
Enjoy ice skating at the UM-Flint ice rink. Skate rental is available. No hockey pucks or equipment allowed.
Wellness at the Wheel
Mon – Sat.
Various times
The Ferris Wheel, 615 S. Saginaw St., 6th floor
810-213-4710
Admission: $12
Enjoy a variety of health and well-being classes offered at the Ferris Wheel.
Schedule:
Monday: 5:30 p.m. – Hatha Yoga
Tuesday: 7 a.m. – Rise and Shine Yoga
4:30 p.m. – Pound Yoga
5:30 p.m. – Hatha Yoga
Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. – Ashtanga Yoga
5:30 p.m. – Hatha Yoga
Thursday: 2 p.m. – Adaptive Yoga
5:30 p.m. – Yoga Basics
Friday: 5:30 p.m. – Mindful Movement Dance
Saturday: 8:15 a.m. – Hatha Yoga
24th Annual Children’s Champion Breakfast
Feb. 8
7:30 – 9:30 a.m.
Riverfront Banquet Center, 1 Riverfront Ctr W
Admission: $26.95
Plans call for a fun-filled breakfast where various organizations and individuals will be recognized for their contributions to keeping Genesee County a great place to raise kids.
February Art Walk
Feb. 8
6 p.m.
Various Locations Downtown
Admission: Free
Food, drink, and art at various locations downtown.
Friends of Modern Art Film Series: “The Gospel According to Andre”
Feb. 8 and Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 10, 2 p.m.
Flint Institute of Arts, 1120 E. Kearsley St.
810-234-1695
Admission: $4-6
Watch a film following fashion editor Andre Leon Talley, featuring interviews with Whoopi Goldberg, Diddy Combs, and more.
Flint Handmade 5th Annual Valentine’s Mini Market
Feb. 9
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Flint Farmers’ Market, 300 E. First St.
810-232-1399
Admission: Free
A mini market to get ready for Valentine’s Day. Shop from local vendors and get a take-and-make craft.
Science on Tap: Projects to Improve Health Equity
Feb. 12
5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Table & Tap, 555 S. Saginaw St.
810-250-3631
Join John Girdwood, a UM-Flint Sociology Lecturer, in a discussion on health equity in Table & Tap’s casual setting.
Ruth Mott Foundation Grant Info Session
Feb. 13
9 – 10:30 a.m.
Ruth Mott Foundation, 111 E. Court St., Suite 3C
810-233-0170
Admission: Free
Meet with program officers at the Ruth Mott Foundation to learn more about their entire grant process. RSVPs are required. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/myevent?eid=54704347175to RSVP.
Pax Christi
Feb. 14
10 a.m.
Dorothy’s House of Coffee, 503 East St.
989.413.8538
Pax Chrisiti strives to create a world that reflects the Peace of Christ by exploring and witnessing to the call of non-violence. Coffee or tea by donation. All faiths welcome.
4th Annual African-American Film Series: “Love Jacked”
Feb. 14
5:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Flint Institute of Arts, 1120 E. Kearsley St.
Admission: Suggested donation of $5 per person
Enjoy an evening of fun, live music, art, and a showing of the film “Love Jacked”, a rom-com following Maya and her clashes with her father when she returns from a trip to Africa with a fiance.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
Feb. 15
7:30 p.m.
The Capitol Theatre, 140 E. 2nd St.
810-237-7333
Admission: $10-25
See Shakespeare’s classic play following two sets of lovers as they struggle to stay together and overcome the magic of the faerie realm.
3rd Annual Galentine’s Day
Feb. 17
Noon – 7 p.m.
Flint Local 432, 124 W. 1st St.
Admission: Free
Come together at the Local on this unofficial holiday of “ladies celebrating ladies” to help those in need. Bring items to donate and receive a raffle ticket per item. Raffle prizes include gift cards and services by local sponsors. Items that can be donated should be hygiene related. Some examples include: feminine products, deodorant, shampoo/conditioner, laundry items, infant care supplies, etc.
Cabaret at the Capitol
Feb. 22 and 23
7:30 p.m.
The Capitol Theatre, 140 E. 2nd St.
810-237-7333
Admission: Check thewhiting.com for ticket prices
An evening of Broadway hits performed by UM-Flint students in an intimate cabaret setting.
Science on Tap: The Vulgar Linguist – Swearing Over Time
Feb. 26
5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Table & Tap, 555 S. Saginaw St.
810-250-3631
Join Emily Feuerherm, a UM-Flint Assistant Professor in Linguistics, in a discussion on swearing throughout the course of human speech in Table & Tap’s casual setting.
“Freedom Bound”
Feb. 26
7 p.m.
The Whiting, 1241 E. Kearsley St.
810-237-7333
Admission: $20
See “Freedom Bound”, the story of the Underground Railroad and escaped slave Addison White. Recommended for 3rd graders and older. Runs approximately 50 minutes with a Q&A session follow.