News Brief: Registration open for Spring Break Theatre Camp for kids grades 3-6

Posted on Feb 21, 2019

Registration is underway and tuition assistance is available for spring classes and acting camp at Flint Repertory Theatre, 1220 East Kearsley St.

Spring Break Theatre Camp, March 25-29, is a week of daily acting workshops for grades 3-6, with a final stage performance capping the week. Cost is $150; tuition assistance deadline is March 12.

Spring classes begin April 9 for age 4 through adult on a range of performance skills. Tuition prices vary; tuition assistance deadline is March 19.

For information, the full schedule or applications click here or call 810-237-1530.

 

 

Author: East Village Magazine

A Non-profit, Community News Magazine Since 1976

