News Brief: Registration open for Spring Break Theatre Camp for kids grades 3-6

Registration is underway and tuition assistance is available for spring classes and acting camp at Flint Repertory Theatre, 1220 East Kearsley St.

Spring Break Theatre Camp, March 25-29, is a week of daily acting workshops for grades 3-6, with a final stage performance capping the week. Cost is $150; tuition assistance deadline is March 12.

Spring classes begin April 9 for age 4 through adult on a range of performance skills. Tuition prices vary; tuition assistance deadline is March 19.

For information, the full schedule or applications click here or call 810-237-1530.

