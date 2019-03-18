News Brief: Challenges, transitions of local news focus of March 26 Flint forum

The next 2019 Flint Area Public Affairs Forum convenes at 5:30 p.m. Tues., March 26, at the Flint Public Library, 1026 E. Kearsley St.

With the theme “Have You Heard the News? Local News Sharing in an Age of Media Transition,” the discussion, moderated by Dawn Jones of ABC12, features a panel including media professionals John Counts, news editor of the Flint Journal; Marjory Raymer, publisher and managing editor of Flintside; and Paul Rozycki, board member, staff writer, and political commentator from East Village Magazine.

The free event is open to the public; refreshments are provided.

–EVM Staff

